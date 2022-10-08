Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
fox7austin.com
3-vehicle crash on I-35 NB in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - All lanes have reopened on I-35 northbound in Round Rock following a crash. According to Round Rock police, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near Round Rock Ave/RM 620 on October 11. Only one lane was open on I-35 northbound due to the crash. Police said...
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
CBS Austin
Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash
Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
Human remains found in Williamson County near SH 45, MoPac
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Tuesday evening.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash
Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Nolanville firefighters fired after voicing concerns to 25 News
Central Bell County Fire and Rescue is a volunteer fire department located in Nolanville & for the past few months, Nolanville’s police chief has been the acting president of the department’s board.
1 dead after single-vehicle crash at SH 45, MoPac in SW Austin
Officials with the Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO
DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Bliss
Experience utter joy, every day with our Wednesday Friendsday pet, meet Bliss our senior sweetie. Sam Rogers with Texas Humane Heroes is here to tell us how you can adopt Bliss and learn about their upcoming Chili Cook-off! Firehouse Animal Health Centers is also providing resources to 13 local non-profit partners over the last 10 years.
Austin used ‘pedestrian scramble’ to safely get ACL attendees home — here’s how it works
Austin Transportation and Austin Police used a traffic signal strategy to safely usher thousands of Austin City Limits Music Festival attendees out of Zilker Park this weekend.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Austin City Council to take up tenants’ rights, eviction help again Thursday
On this week's Austin City Council agenda: a vote to codify a tenants' right to organize without fear of retaliation and one on a tenants' rights assistance program.
