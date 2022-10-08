ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

3-vehicle crash on I-35 NB in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - All lanes have reopened on I-35 northbound in Round Rock following a crash. According to Round Rock police, the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. near Round Rock Ave/RM 620 on October 11. Only one lane was open on I-35 northbound due to the crash. Police said...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash

Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash

Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Two dead following overnight car crash in Del Valle, according to TCSO

DEL VALLE, Texas — A car crash that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday has led to two people dead and one transported to a local hospital. At around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a vehicle collided into a pole in the 14000 block of Pearce Ln near Kellam Rd. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Central Austin, including nightclub Oilcan Harry’s relocation

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Bliss

Experience utter joy, every day with our Wednesday Friendsday pet, meet Bliss our senior sweetie. Sam Rogers with Texas Humane Heroes is here to tell us how you can adopt Bliss and learn about their upcoming Chili Cook-off! Firehouse Animal Health Centers is also providing resources to 13 local non-profit partners over the last 10 years.
AUSTIN, TX

