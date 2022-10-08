Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”

I wish someone he fights would just screw it and fight him they way they are good. oh I lost the boxing match oh well this dudes on the ground and the people got what they wanted
Just way too many ridiculous antics happen for the Paul clown brothers to be taken seriously. I don't care how much money they have, when your corny, your just corny..... The Pauls' along with whomever else posing to be Boxers in the sport have helped to make an enormous mockery out of Boxing. Can't even believe that Anyone would pay good money to see such mediocrity, what a waste🤦♂️
He’s not a true boxer. He won’t fight a true boxer. He will never earn the respect of a true fighter.
