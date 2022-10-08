Read full article on original website
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Chelsea beats 10-man Milan 2-0 to take control of CL group
MILAN (AP) — What a difference a week makes. Chelsea was at the bottom of Group E but two straight victories over Serie A champion AC Milan has seen it move into pole position to progress to the Champions League round of 16. Chelsea moved to the top of...
Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club's record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
Klopp says Diaz out for 6-8 weeks, Alexander-Arnold 2 weeks
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will be out for up to two months and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold could be missing for two weeks after manager Jurgen Klopp gave injury updates on two of his key players on Tuesday. Both players were hurt in the first half...
Ronaldo to defend himself after improper conduct charge
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will defend himself against an improper conduct charge brought by the English Football Association. The Manchester United forward was charged following an incident with a fan after a game against Everton in April. Footage caught on camera appeared to show Ronaldo knocking a phone out of the hand of a supporter as he made his way to the locker room following United's 1-0 loss.
Auxerre coach says he's fired after middle finger gesture
AUXERRE, France (AP) — Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan said he has been fired by the French league club after he gave opposing fans the middle finger during a match. Speaking to local newspaper L'Yonne Républicaine, Furlan said he was notified of a 10-day suspension on Tuesday. “I understood...
