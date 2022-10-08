ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant: Dirrell Likes To Act Like A Bully But Sells A Lot Of Wolf Tickets

Caleb Plant is never at a loss to find an enemy in the super middleweight division. It’s never personal, though he questions whether it’s the case for Anthony Dirrell. The buildup to the battle of former super middleweight titleholders has been nothing short of contentious. It’s par for the course for both fighters, though Plant detects a pattern from his upcoming opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
State
California State
Boxing Scene

Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'

Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren

Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fundora: I Figured Ocampo Would Tough Because Of All The Crap Everybody Talked About Him

CARSON, California – There were times Saturday night when a fatigued, reckless Carlos Ocampo seemed susceptible to getting knocked out by Sebastian Fundora. The determined Mexican contender lasted all 12 rounds, however, in a fight Fundora won decisively on all three scorecards at Dignity Health Sports Park. Fundora figured that Ocampo would be a tough out because he wanted to disprove skeptics that dismissed him as an overmatched opponent defined entirely by his first-round, technical-knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. four years ago.
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

George Acosta To Face Jose Angulo on October 21 in Ontario

Fresh off the biggest win of his young career, super featherweight prospect, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KOs), of Whittier, Ca, will face the always dangerous veteran, Jose Angulo (14-3, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card.
ONTARIO, CA
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev vs. Yarde To Be Rescheduled Jan. 28; Yarde To Have Tuneup Fight Nov. 19

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was supposed to clash against WBO mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in October, but in August, it was revealed that Beterbiev suffered an undisclosed injury that would delay the fight. Beterbiev trainer Marc Ramsay later revealed that Beterbiev needed additional time to heal from a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sebastian Fundora Takes Another Step: Weekend Afterthoughts

Few divisions have been as intriguing, for as long, as Jr. middleweight over now more than half a decade. The cast has changed at times but it continues to reload with fun new options. After his thrilling win over Erickson Lubin, Sebastian Fundora was confirmed as a serious contender. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shields, Marshall, Mayer, Baumgardner - Grand Arrivals

Seven world titles will be on the line in an all-female card this Saturday, October 15 (2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT) streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ from the O2 Arena in London. Originally scheduled for September 10, this historic card was postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jason Moloney: Tough Task For Kambosos, As I Rate Devin As A Special Fighter

Jason Moloney will once again have an up-close view for the undisputed lightweight championship. The veteran bantamweight contender from Australia is obviously rooting for a different outcome this time around. He also recognizes that countryman George Kambosos once again faces a gargantuan task ahead of his rematch with reigning lightweight king Devin Haney. The second fight comes four months after Haney (28-0, 15KOs) traveled halfway around the world to soundly outpoint Kambosos over twelve rounds this past June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Expects 'Apology' From Detractors as UKAD Investigation Moves Forward

Conor Benn is apparently confident that his sullied name will eventually be vindicated. Benn, the popular British welterweight, found himself in dire straits recently after it was revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. The revelation led to the cancellation of his highly anticipated 157-pound catchweight fight with Chris Eubank Jr. at the O2 in London at the 11th hour.
COMBAT SPORTS

