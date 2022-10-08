ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The next op-ed represents the views of the writer, and should not essentially replicate the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of inventive and monetary freedom alike. The financial situations that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time excessive at $69,000 have...
CURRENCIES
astaga.com

Stratum v2: After 10 Years, The Most Used Bitcoin Mining Software Gets Facelift

Mark the Stratum v2 launch as a victory for the open-source bitcoin group. For a decade, it has been the software program of selection for miners to work together with swimming pools and with the bitcoin protocol per se. Whereas nonetheless obligatory, bitcoin mining swimming pools have a centralizing impact. With Stratum v2, miners will get to assemble their very own blocks and determine the order of transactions. And that’s simply one of many improvements, though crucial one.
COMPUTERS
astaga.com

Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?

All eyes have been on the Ethereum community because it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s worth hasn’t finished in addition to many had predicted it will after the improve however the brand new capabilities of the community stays fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked one other milestone following the improve, with the biggest single progress day recorded to date in 2022.
MARKETS
astaga.com

TRON TRX/USD continues to push higher. Are these bullish reversal signs?

Tron has gained 3% prior to now day because the crypto market opens decrease. The community’s surging transactions are partly the reason for the uptick. The token, nonetheless, stays weak to the general market sentiment. TRON TRX/USD is up 3% prior to now 24 hours and 4% prior to...
STOCKS
astaga.com

Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon

Historic information of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the worth of the crypto could observe a giant transfer within the close to future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Lately Been Under A Worth Of 25. As identified by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined right into a...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?

BTC costs proceed to development downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on crucial help. BTC trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Transferring Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators. The worth of BTC wants to interrupt and maintain above the important thing resistance of $20,500...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?

SOL value continues to development downwards as value stays bearish with value buying and selling on key assist. SOL trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as value struggles to regain bullish indicators. The worth of SOL wants to interrupt and maintain above the important thing resistance of $45...
STOCKS
astaga.com

Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs

Information exhibits the Bitcoin buying and selling quantity has declined by 38% because the highs in September because of the boring worth motion within the crypto. Bitcoin Spot Buying and selling Quantity Has Plunged Down In Latest Days. As per the newest weekly report from Arcane Research, the present 7-day...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Bitcoin ‘Rainbow Chart’ Looking At Possible $600,000 Price

Bitcoin is commonly in comparison with gold, and this comparability is probably not far off. In keeping with a Bitcoin Rainbow chart, traders that maintain onto BTC over the subsequent two years might reap humongous features – very like folklore’s pot of gold on the finish of the rainbow.
CURRENCIES
astaga.com

Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?

ATOM value struggles on excessive timeframes to development larger regardless of exhibiting bullish sentiment in latest instances. ATOM trades under uptrend help as the value seems bearish with the present market state. The worth of ATOM eyes key help as value trades under 50 and 200-day EMA. The worth of...
STOCKS
astaga.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Sentiment Remains Negative for Tenth Consecutive Week, Here’s Why

The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to remain beneath strain and is buying and selling near $19,000 which stays its essential help. The dialogue price round Bitcoin has dropped to a seven-month low. On-chain knowledge supplier Santiment notes that the dialogue charges for Bitcoin have been on...
MARKETS
astaga.com

Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH costs proceed to pattern downwards as costs stay bearish, with worth buying and selling on essential assist. ETH trades under 50 and 200-day Exponential Shifting Common as worth struggles to regain bullish indicators as many merchants and buyers want for $500. The value of ETH wants to interrupt and...
MARKETS
astaga.com

21shares enters the Middle East with first spot bitcoin ETP

The brand new spot bitcoin ETP will listing and commerce on Nasdaq Dubai, 21Shares mentioned in a press launch. 21Shares, a number one supplier of cryptocurrency trade traded merchandise (ETPs), has expanded its product vary to the Center East, the corporate mentioned in a press release on Wednesday. The ETP...
CURRENCIES
astaga.com

Altcoins Turn Deep Red, Why Is Crypto Crashing Today

The crypto market turned purple in a single day and is going through major bearish sentiments. Bitcoin fell near 2% within the final 24 hours whereas Ethereum fell by over 3%. BTC is at the moment buying and selling at $19,100 whereas ETH is at $1,281. Nonetheless, it’s the remainder of the crypto altcoins market which is going through a serious crash.
MARKETS
astaga.com

MATIC dips despite Polygon launching its zkEVM public testnet

Polygon introduced through a weblog submit on Monday that its Polygon zkEVM is now out there for public testnet. Nonetheless, MATIC has been underperforming over the previous couple of hours. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon ecosystem, is down by greater than 2% over the past 24 hours. At...
STOCKS
astaga.com

How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption

Bitcoin is already in existence for greater than a decade now, being first launched in 2009. A few years later, the asset established itself as the most important cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, to not point out recognition. Its market cap at present stands at over $370 billion and...
CELL PHONES
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Kicks Off the Week In Red, What Fueled The Crash?

The Bitcoin value has been shifting sideways as October marches on, and the cryptocurrency experiences draw back volatility. On low timeframes, the sentiment available in the market is impartial with upticks in direction of the bullish facet, however on larger timeframes, BTC has been caught in the identical vary for months.
BUSINESS
astaga.com

Stellar Lumens XLM/USD makes a bullish statement

Stellar Lumens XLM/USD trades at key resistance of $0.126. Nonetheless, momentum is constructing, with key technical indicators pointing to a possible breakout. Based on the CoinMarketCap information, Stellar Lumens has added almost 10% prior to now one week. The beneficial properties are the best within the week after Ripple’s XRP.
MARKETS
astaga.com

Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Despite Market Uncertainty

Regardless of dealing with unsure circumstances, Chainlink (LINK) has displayed a exceptional efficiency within the final seven days. The cryptocurrency went from $7.05 to testing its $7.9 resistance however failed. Nevertheless, it left merchants and traders with respectable earnings alongside the way in which. Plus, some analysts are hopeful Chainlink...
STOCKS
astaga.com

Whales Move 152 Million XRP

XRP, Ripple’s native cryptocurrency appears to be holding the fort among the many greatest of the cryptocurrencies amid elevated promoting strain available in the market. Nevertheless, Whales’ curiosity has additionally spiked in favor of the XRP which has helped the coin to the registered current worth surge. XRP...
MARKETS

