UFC

mmanews.com

Tito Ortiz Claims Date Is Set For Chael Sonnen Rematch

UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz claims he’s close to a return to the MMA cage against Chael Sonnen in a rematch of their heated Bellator fight. Ortiz and Sonnen fought at Bellator 170 in Jan. 2017, with Ortiz earning a first-round submission win over Sonnen. He went on to pick up MMA wins outside of Bellator over fellow UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell and Alberto Del Rio.
UFC
MMAmania.com

LOL! UFC's Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power. But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov....
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym

UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym. Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.
UFC
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Islam Makhachev
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns details what he believes was a "big factor" in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch: "I see a lot of factors a lot of people didn't see"

Gilbert Burns has given his thoughts on what he believed to be a big factor in the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman rematch. Earlier this year at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. While it was a victory that came as a surprise to many, the man himself always knew that he could win the big one – even when he was seemingly 3-1 down on the scorecards heading into the fifth and final round.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Four Wrestling Stars Are Once Again Free Agents (CONTAINS SPOILERS)

Fare thee well. One of the most interesting things in wrestling is when a wrestler leaves a promotion. It opens up several doors as fans are left wondering who is going where and what they might do when they get to their next destination. That is one of the most exciting things in wrestling and now there will be some new free agents on the market all at once.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years

Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Turns Down Offer To Return

WWE has been bringing a number of former stars back to the company, but it looks like one name isn’t interested in returning. Dave Meltzer noted in Sports Illustrated that WWE contacted Renee Paquette about returning as they were shaking up their announce teams. However, Renee turned down the offer and people in WWE noted that they believed she was heading to All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
mmanews.com

Maximov: UFC Is "Punishing" Me Because Of Diaz Association

UFC middleweight prospect Nick Maximov believes he’s identified a correlation between Nate Diaz‘s departure and the level of competition he’s facing. Next weekend at UFC Vegas 62, Maximov will return to the Octagon for his fourth outing under the UFC banner. The 24-year-old Stockton native, who is a protégé of the Diaz brothers, will be looking to rebound in Las Vegas having suffered the first loss of his professional career last time out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
UFC
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira vows to "shock the world" against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner admits struggling, "I feel like I'm destroying myself"

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life. The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems. Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue. Emotionally...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 62 predictions: Early 'Prelims' undercard preview | Grasso vs. Araujo

Lethal Flyweight strikers look to punch their tickets into title contention this Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) when Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo square off inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN+ will also host Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez, as well as a pivotal Flyweight battle between grappling aces Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Stunning KO With Running Flying Knee

MMA fighter Manolo Zecchini launched himself knee-first into Abou Tounkara’s face to get the win at Venator 12. Featherweights Zecchini and Tounkara faced off on the main card of the event on Saturday in Montecatini Terme, Italy. The pressure to get the win was surely on Tounkara, who was making his Venator FC debut and looking to avoid going on a three-fight losing streak.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Coach: Sean O'Malley is ready "to die" in the Octagon against Petr Yan, but confident 'Suga' gets a KO win at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley is ready to go the entire 15 minutes with Petr Yan, but ‘Suga’ is confident he will get a KO win, according to his coach Tim Welch. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career as he’s set to face the former champ in Yan – who’s also ranked one at bantamweight, on October 22 at UFC 280. If O’Malley can get the win, he could get a title shot his next time out. The fight announcement also caught many by surprise but Welch revealed it was the UFC’s idea to make the bout.
UFC

