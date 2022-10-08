ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that should scare rest of the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 4-1 after a 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Cowboys did so without a stellar effort from wide receiver CeeDee Lamb or running back Ezekiel Elliott. However, the Cowboys defense was absolutely dominant in the victory. All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had a big hand in the defense’s performance Sunday. However, at times Parsons looked banged up. After the game, he addressed his injury status.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t think there was any intent’: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts to Davante Adams shoving cameraman

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of much controversy after his despicable actions following the Las Vegas Raiders’ crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams’ frustrations with yet another Raiders choke bubbled over, and he inexplicably shoved a cameraman, who was a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, while he was exiting the field in Arrowhead Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans

When the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, there was high expectation for him to continually deliver for the team in crucial moments of games. This was far from the case in the Commanders’ Week 5 home clash against the Tennessee Titans. After struggling to make the most out […] The post ‘An emotional roller-coaster’: Carson Wentz drops truth bomb after backbreaking INT in Commanders’ loss to Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce recently joined Jason Kelce on their Youtube show, “New Heights.” The duo discussed a number of interesting topics, including the Chiefs vs Tampa Buccaneers game that was originally slated to be played in Germany, per New Heights presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “The Bucs decided they wanted […] The post Travis Kelce drops the truth on Chiefs cancelled Germany game vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Network#Colts#American Football#Wr Treylon Burks#The Washington Commanders
ClutchPoints

Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing

The Carolina Panthers will look like an entirely different team in Week 6. Not only did they fire Matt Rhule after Week 5, but it was announced on Monday that Baker Mayfield will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter then reported in a corresponding Tweet that PJ […] The post Panthers make stunning PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision after Matt Rhule firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys’ stout defense was dealt with yet another crucial test this season, as the group squared off with the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams offense in Week 5. As has been a recurring theme as of late, the Cowboys defense once again passed a key test with flying colors. The Cowboys silenced the […] The post Micah Parsons puts the NFL on notice with strong take on Cowboys defense after win vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Did Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham imply Lincoln Riley, USC’s success is based on NIL cash?

Saturday’s highly-anticipated matchup against the USC Trojans will present itself as an opportunity for the Utah Utes to bounce back following last weekend’s disappointing 42-32 defeat at the hands of the UCLA Bruins. Utah football head coach Kyle Wittingham has now added more intrigue to the narrative after he appears to have taken a veiled shot at Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC football program in general.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks

Geno Smith’s breakout season for the Seattle Seahawks has been one of the biggest surprise storylines in the NFL this year. While Geno is proving his campaign isn’t a flaw, he may have a ways to go until he’s made a true believer out of head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll dropped some surprising comments about […] The post Pete Carroll’s bonkers Drew Lock comments amid Geno Smith breakout season for Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy