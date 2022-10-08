Sean Casten reveals teenage daughter died of heart arrhythmia

R ep. Sean Casten (D-IL) revealed the cause of his 17-year-old daughter's death in an Instagram post Friday.

"This past June, our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrythmia," the post read . "In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped, We don’t know what caused the arrhythmia, and likely never will."

Casten was eating well and exercising up until she died of an irregular heartbeat, according to the statement. She was vaccinated for COVID-19 and got regular check-ups.

The risk for arrhythmia increases with age, according to the American Heart Association . Nevertheless, children who have the heart condition often experience no symptoms.

"Sudden, unexplained heart-failure among young, healthy people is rare but real. We are left grasping at the wrong end of a random chance," the statement read. "She had a big, beautiful, kind, loving heart. And it stopped, as all must."



The father of the late teenager is a two-term congressman up for reelection in November. His daughter died within two weeks of the primary race he won on June 28. Next, he'll face off against Republican candidate Keith Pekau.

Casten is survived by her father Sean, her mother Kara, and her 14-year-old sister Audrey.