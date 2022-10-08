Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Four Fayetteville Area Football Players Make Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Roster
Four high school football players from the greater Fayetteville region have made the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas matches up the top seniors from North Carolina high schools against their counterparts from South Carolina. This year’s game is set for December 17 at Spartanburg High in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Southern Pines, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Southern Pines. The Lee County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Lee County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
Fayetteville, October 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville. The Harnett Central High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Jack Britt High School soccer team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on October 10, 2022, 14:55:00.
Beloved Teacher, Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, Remembered and Honored
Before the Bladen County Board of Education meeting started, Bladen County Schools officials held a moment of silent prayer in memory of Ms. Sonya Graham Gillespie, a fourth-grade teacher at Elizabethtown Primary School, who recently passed away. They said, “Our hearts are with her family, especially her children, during this incredibly difficult time.”
UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture
North Carolina A&T University students and alumni told NewsOne they're outraged. The post UNC Homecoming Shirts Accused Of Culturally Appropriating HBCU Culture appeared first on NewsOne.
Opinion: FSU Homecoming Review
Fayetteville State University Homecoming has been off to the races and a lot of it has been fun while some of it, not so much. Having attended almost all the events overall, it has been enjoyable. However, there were some events that the school and student activities could have done a lot better on.
‘Unconventional warfare exercise’ underway in Carolinas as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
New luxury student housing on Hillsborough Street means Raleigh hotel will be demolished
The former Brownstone Hotel will be torn down to make way for student housing, complete with spa, coffee shop and gym.
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday—her 110th birthday. Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced...
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Cumberland County schools seek to expand mental health therapy in all schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at Cumberland County Schools want to expand mental health therapy in all of the district’s schools. “I think COVID opened the floodgates for a need that was already there,” Dr. Natasha Scott, executive director of student services at Cumberland County Schools said.
Hayes makes history for Sampson
History was recently made by Capt. Frederick V. Hayes, Jr, a member of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, following the conclusion of
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
These 40 Triangle companies are looking to fill 4,000 jobs – here’s where to find work
RALEIGH – There are more than 4,000 roles open at these 40 technology and life science organizations that have facilities in the Triangle, a slight decrease in the total number of available openings from a week ago as tracked in the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Conversely, the WRAL TechWire...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Robeson County Black Caucus meets Saturday
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Black Caucus will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday and discuss get-out-the-vote measures for the Nov. 8 midterm e
