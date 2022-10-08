Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is celebrating after its win of the “Strongest Town” competition. They say the celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. will be speaking at the event. Officials say...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field
Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
14news.com
Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
14news.com
Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wevv.com
Bar reopening to customers in downtown Evansville after weekend murder
A bar in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is opening back up after a recent murder that took place. The owners of Mo's House say the bar will be back open to customers on Tuesday following the incident, which they called a devastation and a tragedy. "Tonight we re-open our home. The...
14news.com
Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials have been working to improve the quality of Evansville’s parks, and now they’re focused on removing unwanted guests. Park visitors say Geese have become a nuisance at Garvin Park, and people are complaining. Robert McCord and his family have considered Garvin park...
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
Castle Bands Half Pot reaches $100K milestone
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot. At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
14news.com
Traffic backed up on Evansville’s west side due to flashing traffic light
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The traffic light at Rosenberger and the Lloyd Expressway is flashing red. Around 6:45 p.m., traffic was backed up as drivers treated the busy intersection as a four way stop. There’s no word on when the light will be fixed or why it’s flashing.
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose. An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl. A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case. A trial date is...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat
Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
14news.com
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Ave. at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
14news.com
Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
Soreheads invites you to have a ‘wicked good time’
Soreheads is ready for some fun-filled fall! They invite you to join them on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate a family friendly 'spooky season' at Soreheads.
An Open Letter To The #JackWagon Harassing Legendary Southern Indiana Meteorologist Jeff Lyons
Anything can happen when tv cameras are rolling live in public. Our local news and weather reporters are live at different parts of the Tri-State during newscasts everyday. Most of the time, the public is well-behaved and the news segment goes on without a hitch. Fall Festival Live. Every year,...
wevv.com
Private funeral arrangements planned for Newburgh man killed in stabbing at local bar
Funeral arrangements have been made for a Newburgh, Indiana man who was killed in an attack at a local bar. Private services have been planned for 30-year-old Colin McHargue after he died on Saturday, according to his obituary. According to his obituary, McHargue enjoyed hiking, wood working, drawing, and painting....
Comments / 0