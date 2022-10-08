ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Jasper celebrates winning ‘Strongest Town’ competition

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Jasper is celebrating after its win of the “Strongest Town” competition. They say the celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium. President of Strong Towns, Charles Marohn Jr. will be speaking at the event. Officials say...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fall Festival food booths compile fundraising proceeds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -More than 100 nonprofits lined West Franklin Street with their food booths, selling creative festival foods and raising money for their organizations. Many organizations are cleaning their food booths and making plans for the money raised over the past week. Some nonprofit and church leaders who participated in the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival say this year’s proceeds exceeded funds raised in years prior.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
14news.com

Park officials say Garvin Park is overcrowded with geese

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials have been working to improve the quality of Evansville’s parks, and now they’re focused on removing unwanted guests. Park visitors say Geese have become a nuisance at Garvin Park, and people are complaining. Robert McCord and his family have considered Garvin park...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Castle Bands Half Pot reaches $100K milestone

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — One lucky winner will be taking home a good chunk of change as the drawing inches closer for the Castle High School Bands Half Pot. At the start of the weekend, the half pot total reached a massive milestone of $100,000. That total has continued to climb slowly throughout the day. […]
NEWBURGH, IN
#Local Life#Localevent
99.5 WKDQ

Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]

The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose. An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl. A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case. A trial date is...
FAIRFIELD, IL
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert seeking District 1 Greater Jasper School Board seat

Dr. Judy (Stenftenagel) Englert is seeking election to the Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation Board District 1 seat. Dr. Englert is a Jasper High School graduate who attended Indiana University before completing medical school and ophthalmology residency at Duke University. Afterward, she completed a pediatric ophthalmology fellowship in Charleston, S.C. She returned to Southern Indiana in 1999 after being offered a position in Evansville.
JASPER, IN
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WOMI Owensboro

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Ave. at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Harbor House residents move back in after fatal shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After a shooting left two men dead and two more injured at the Harbor House in August, the Pastor, Coni Beck, and other volunteers got to work transforming the space while Harbor House’s residents lived offsite at the Salvation Army. Renovations are nearly complete; they’ve...
HENDERSON, KY

