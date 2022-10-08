Eight area athletes will compete at the girls’ state tennis tournament while conference titles will be decided in football and cross country. Players from Hudson and New Richmond will be competing for state titles at the three-day tournament in Madison. For Hudson, Lily Holmberg qualified in singles play while Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson are seeded 16th in the 64-team doubles field. Raiders Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons will also compete in doubles. New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, and the doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon will represent the Tigers.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO