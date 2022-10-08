Read full article on original website
Related
River Falls Journal
Agnes “Sis” Kocian
Agnes “Sis” Marie Kocian, age 89, of Blaine, Minnesota, passed away October 7, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter, Maria Morrisette. Survived by sons, Greg (Judy) Morrisette, Mark (Kim) Morrisette; daughter, Ann Morrisette; grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM...
River Falls Journal
Soccer: Hudson wraps up BRC title; River Falls blanks ECN for third
Hudson needed a win or a tie in its match at Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night to win the Big Rivers Conference outright, and while the Raiders didn’t get the win, the 0-0 draw was enough to make them conference champions for the second straight season and fourth time in the last seven years.
River Falls Journal
Cheese curds will return to Dairy Pilot Plant
Rest assured cheese curds will be on the production line when the University of Wisconsin-River Falls re-opens its Dairy Pilot Plant in 2023. Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a lead partner in the project and renowned for its popular cheese curds product, has demonstrated its ongoing financial commitment this week with an additional $30,000 investment in the UWRF Dairy Pilot Plant’s renovation. The company has donated a total of $150,000 to the project, earning a naming opportunity in the Dairy Pilot Plant.
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: State, conference championships on the line
Eight area athletes will compete at the girls’ state tennis tournament while conference titles will be decided in football and cross country. Players from Hudson and New Richmond will be competing for state titles at the three-day tournament in Madison. For Hudson, Lily Holmberg qualified in singles play while Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson are seeded 16th in the 64-team doubles field. Raiders Nicole Hockin and Jenna Simmons will also compete in doubles. New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman, and the doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon will represent the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
River Falls Journal
Council recap, city approves two ordinances ahead of election day
As election day approaches the River Falls City Council approved two new ordinances associated with voting stations on Oct. 11. The two ordinances outlaw targeted residential picketing and disorderly conduct directed at election officials. The ordinance defines targeted residential picketing as “marching, standing, or patrolling, that is focused on a...
Comments / 0