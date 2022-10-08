ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

Rotten Manor kicks off the Halloween season with new scary attractions

By Whitney Burney, Jon Austin
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wrwRh_0iRa7tNt00

Halloween season is here and haunted houses are gearing up to entertain thrill seekers throughout metro Detroit.

Rotten Manor in Holly opened in 2015 and has since grown to a sprawling haunted complex. The crew at Rotten Manor says they've been working on new attractions all summer.

The attraction includes a haunted house, insane asylum, forest, gingerbread house and clown barn. They also have concessions, carnival games, a vortex with spinning visions and haunted hayrides.

"The first year was just the manor and the manor was a little bit smaller than it is now. Then we made the manor bigger. Then the second year we started the forest and we’ve been growing ever since," said Wally Fruit, one of the minds behind the haunted attraction.

About 100 actors and crew members help bring the vision to life. Fruit says many of those working on the property are a part of his family.

"Dad is in the parking lot, mother's in the ticket sales room. The wives decorate and clear everything up and do a lot of the scene decorations," Fruit explained.

This year, they added a theater where they plan to put on plays, a monster house and a paintball course where customers will get to shoot live actors dressed as zombies and still figure zombies.

Fruit says they're already making plans to add additions to the property for next Halloween.

The 2022 season comes to an end on October 31st. After that, Rotten Manor will close for 4 weeks and transform to a haunted Christmas scene.

Rotten Manor kicked off the 2022 season officially last month. They will be open Thursday through Sunday starting at 7:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the ticket sales window closes at midnight, while it closes an hour earlier at 11:00 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased on the Rotten Manor website or in person.

Rotten Manor is located at 13245 Dixie Hwy in Holly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holly, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Holly, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holly, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Carnival Games#Metro Detroit#Ticket Sales#Travel Destinations#Fruit
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Halloween
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy