Flames sign coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year extension

The Calgary Flames announced a multi-year contract extension Saturday for head coach Darryl Sutter.

The reigning Jack Adams Award winner is 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season.

Sutter, 64, guided the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

He ranks 11th in NHL history in both wins (699) and games coached (1,397).

Sutter has also coached the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, leading his teams to the playoffs 15 times.

In eight seasons as a player in the NHL (1979-80 to 1986-87), all with the Chicago Blackhawks, Sutter had 279 career points (161 goals, 118 assists).

–Field Level Media

