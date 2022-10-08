ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green to step away from Golden State Warriors following scuffle with teammate Jordan Poole

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 4 days ago

As soon as word emerged of Draymond Green punching his fellow teammate Jordan Poole, the report was already concerning. Yet, as many of these rumored incidents go, to everyone that didn’t see it, it was simply hearsay. Then, the TMZ video dropped , changing everything.

With Green’s altercation now being seen by millions of curious minds, the perception surrounding the developing situation between the Golden State Warriors teammates has drastically changed. Not only did Green go after his teammate, the 32-year-old Michigan native went in all-out attack mode, swinging with all his force toward Poole, and he connected. While the footage may not be crystal clear, everyone can clearly see Green making contact after Poole attempts to shove him away.

Now facing even more criticism, Green has announced his decision to step away from the Warriors . It is unknown just how long he plans to be away, but clearly, he needs some time to regroup after what’s been a crazy few days for the four-time NBA All-Star.

In doing so, Green also apologized, saying, “I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday. I failed as a leader.

Draymond Green situation a black eye on Golden State Warriors organization

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

While the Warriors are launching an investigation after becoming worried about how the video leaked out of their practice facility, they may have a bigger problem on their hands.

Obviously, hitting a teammate isn’t a good look for any professional sports team as it indicates a great disconnect, either within the locker room, among teammates, or possibly including the coaching staff not having a better grasp of the situation. It’s been reported that Poole and Green have had several verbal altercations in recent times, so this likely was a long time coming.

Yet, it’s also incredible to think that the Warriors are so talented that they were able to win the NBA Finals just four months ago despite possibly having some internal turmoil. Then again, maybe we’re all making too much of the situation, as tensions do frequently rise during competition, and this group certainly has spent a lot of time together over the years.

While it’s uncommon for the public to be able to witness footage of such an altercation on a basketball court between teammates, this is a weekly occurrence in NFL training camps, when players frequently get into fights with one another. Sure, there’s quite a bit of different contact involved in each sport, and we’re not advocating that what Green did was right, but clearly, the Warriors know more about what goes on inside their own facilities than anyone else.

In the meantime, Green has apologized to Poole and his teammates, but this isn’t the first time he’s caused a stir. Still, for all his antics, Green is a seven-time member of the All-Defensive team and has helped Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson win four NBA Championship rings. They love him in the Bay Area. Don’t expect this latest transgression to be the one that breaks up the superteam.

General manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr have both publically stated that they don’t anticipate Green to miss any action for the Warriors as they continue to stand by the 11th-year pro. Chances are, when the Warriors are back competing for the playoffs in the summer, this big preseason storyline will be nothing but a footnote for another fantastic season. Otherwise, we’ll all know what or who to point to.

Comments / 187

Rosalina Santiago
3d ago

please let's not condone violence I'm African American too however I saw this coming from him because he has been allowed to treat ppl badly and the NBA has done Nothing to stop his behavior so you are right now let's blame his mental health issues on some one else.

Reply(12)
26
phill riley
3d ago

He has always been a mean guy; it shows in his game. I can still remember him kicking a player in the groin. I think his release is coming soon.

Reply(12)
23
Rosalina Santiago
3d ago

I love the Golden State Warriors they are my team however to condoned Draymond Green violent behavior against that young man who is his team mate and was uncalled for I will not be a fan anymore..

Reply(12)
19
 

