Restaurants

Beach Radio

This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report

New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
TRAVEL
94.5 PST

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store

Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
State
New Jersey State
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
94.5 PST

Check out this easy way to capture a spotted lanternfly

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
TRAVEL
Beach Radio

Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
RESTAURANTS
94.5 PST

New Jersey Named the Most Haunted State to Live in America

Do you hear mysterious creeks or blink twice at shadows in your New Jersey house? It might not be just your imagination. Apparently, many of in the Garden State may have lived or BE living with uninvited guests. According to new findings by Home Advisor, homes in New Jersey are...
POLITICS
94.5 PST

You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey

It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!. This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.
DRINKS
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

