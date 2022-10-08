Read full article on original website
Paying even more to enter New York City: One proposal could cost you an additional $50. Here’s why.
New York state lawmakers have a proposal to begin charging a $50 fee to any drivers who are licensed in a state that does not have traffic equipment such as red light and speeding cameras -- that would be New Jersey.
This Is New Jersey’s Coolest Small Town According To A New Report
New Jersey is a fun state, we are also an exciting state, and no one can question whether or not we are a cool state. We are. Cool states are full of cool towns, and we certainly have our share of cool towns in the Garden State. With everything from the most amazing beach towns, to gorgeous inland towns with great attractions, it doesn't get much cooler than New Jersey.
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Linked To A New E. Coli Outbreak
When you go to the grocery store, you of course want to make sure that what you are bringing home is safe for you and your family. That's why when a store recalls a product, it's usually for good reason and you should adhere to the warnings. I know a...
Study ranks New Jersey as the most haunted state to live in
Just in time for spooky season, Home Advisor has released a report of the most haunted places to live in the United States. Would you look at that, New Jersey ranks number one. More like “BOO!” Jersey, am I right?. “The company researched the number of homes for...
This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.
NJ weather: It’s only going to rain one day this time around
The big weather headline here is still a storm system set to dampen New Jersey's mood (and weather) on Thursday. It is not going to rain all day. In fact, rainfall totals and the severe thunderstorm threat have scaled back a bit. It's just going to be a flip to inclement and fairly unpleasant weather.
Check out this easy way to capture a spotted lanternfly
For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can. The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially...
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
New Jersey Named the Most Haunted State to Live in America
Do you hear mysterious creeks or blink twice at shadows in your New Jersey house? It might not be just your imagination. Apparently, many of in the Garden State may have lived or BE living with uninvited guests. According to new findings by Home Advisor, homes in New Jersey are...
Are you a hard worker? Not if you’re from NJ, according to national ranking
New Jersey may be a lot of things. Sure, we may be difficult to deal with at times, but that's only because we don't like to put up with nonsense. We're a tough crowd, and it's one of the reasons why many who aren't from around here tend to get intimidated by us.
You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey
It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!. This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.
New Jersey, If You’re Not Grilling Your Burger With An Ice Cube, You’re Doing It Wrong
This is for the year-round griller. We are a strong breed, aren't we? Food is just better on a grill and as far as I'm concerned, it is what winter coats are made for. So there is still time to use this epic burger hack. It is weird, but I've used it and it changes the game.
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
