Columbus, GA

WTVM

Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
COLUMBUS, GA
WGNO

Police: Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Columbus PD officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika man arrested on charges of robbery, attempted murder

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested an Opelika man on an attempted murder charge and robbery charge. On Oct. 11, Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore on felony warrants charging him with robbery first degree and attempted murder.
AUBURN, AL
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxl.com

Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary

The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
AMERICUS, GA
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Man faces murder, aggravated assault charges for LaGrange shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man faces murder and aggravated assault charges after a deadly shooting. On Oct. 8, just after 11 p.m., LaGrange police were called to a scene where there were reports of shots fired. After arriving at the scene, officers found a victim, Charlie Dudley, suffering...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a Columbus apartment complex. On Wednesday morning, October 12, the Columbus Police Department stated that they were on the scene of a fire in the 6200 block of Warm Springs Road at approximately 6:28 a.m. The apartment complex is Trails at Flat Rock.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man from Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau arrested a suspect on Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list for allegedly trafficking heroin. An anonymous tip was sent about Larry Webb being spotted in the Muscogee County area. Following the tip, Webb was found and arrested.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA

