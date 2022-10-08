Read full article on original website
Suspect in March arson charged with murder, say Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a Columbus March arson has been charged with murder, says the Columbus Police Department. According to officials, on March 4, Richard Jernigan, Jr. was arrested for a fire on 14th Avenue. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a body that was later identified as Valburn Almonord, son of Val Almonord, Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District’s Democratic candidate.
Third suspect pleads not guilty to Oct. 2021 murder on 47th St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A third suspect pleaded not guilty Monday morning to a 2021 murder. William Leonard is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the October 2021 murder of a Columbus man. Police say he shot and killed 41-year-old Lorenzo Vasquez-Lopez and shot two other...
Police: Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Columbus PD officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
Opelika man arrested on charges of robbery, attempted murder
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested an Opelika man on an attempted murder charge and robbery charge. On Oct. 11, Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore on felony warrants charging him with robbery first degree and attempted murder.
Auburn man facing domestic violence, charges; children and wife safe after standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
Americus police needs the public help identifying three suspected of burglary
The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects for burglary of a laundromat. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspects at a laundromat located on Magnolia Street, in Americus. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in the...
Man faces murder, aggravated assault charges for LaGrange shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man faces murder and aggravated assault charges after a deadly shooting. On Oct. 8, just after 11 p.m., LaGrange police were called to a scene where there were reports of shots fired. After arriving at the scene, officers found a victim, Charlie Dudley, suffering...
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.
1 dead, 1 injured in apartment fire on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early morning fire at a Columbus apartment complex. On Wednesday morning, October 12, the Columbus Police Department stated that they were on the scene of a fire in the 6200 block of Warm Springs Road at approximately 6:28 a.m. The apartment complex is Trails at Flat Rock.
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
Columbus restaurant co-owner asks court for bond, hearing set for next week for Dennis Thompson
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson has filed a motion asking for a bond for his client. Thompson was a co-owner of the Animal Farm restaurant and stands accused of 23 felonies in connection with cameras that were found in the business’ restrooms. Thompson was in Recorder’s Court on September […]
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man from Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau arrested a suspect on Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list for allegedly trafficking heroin. An anonymous tip was sent about Larry Webb being spotted in the Muscogee County area. Following the tip, Webb was found and arrested.
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
