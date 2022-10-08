For six years, the Watkins Genealogy Group has not only instructed the public on how to do family history research — the group has made history of its own. In 2016, Richard and Alisa Branham, longtime KU educators and genealogy experts, volunteered their time and knowledge to form the Watkins Genealogy Group. Growing out of an older organization, the Douglas County Genealogical Society, this new group centered around classes held at the Watkins Museum.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO