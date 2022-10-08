ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Watkins Museum of History: Genealogy Group classes to return (Sponsored post)

For six years, the Watkins Genealogy Group has not only instructed the public on how to do family history research — the group has made history of its own. In 2016, Richard and Alisa Branham, longtime KU educators and genealogy experts, volunteered their time and knowledge to form the Watkins Genealogy Group. Growing out of an older organization, the Douglas County Genealogical Society, this new group centered around classes held at the Watkins Museum.
Lawrence school board braces to stand against ‘efforts to dismantle public education’

The Kansas Legislature likes to emphasize local control — right up until it doesn’t, Lawrence school board members agreed Monday. “I feel like we have struck a balance at the state level with really emphasizing the importance of relying on our experts at the local level to do this work and to lead this work,” board President Shannon Kimball said during Monday’s meeting.
