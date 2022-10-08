Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Exhibition to showcase artwork of Haskell students and alumni, amplify powerful stories
An exhibition opening on Wednesday will feature art created by Native American students and alumni of Haskell Indian Nations University, who tell stories of resistance and healing through their work. Artist and Haskell art professor David Titterington is the curator of the exhibition, “The Heart Is a Fist.” The title...
lawrencekstimes.com
Watkins Museum of History: Genealogy Group classes to return (Sponsored post)
For six years, the Watkins Genealogy Group has not only instructed the public on how to do family history research — the group has made history of its own. In 2016, Richard and Alisa Branham, longtime KU educators and genealogy experts, volunteered their time and knowledge to form the Watkins Genealogy Group. Growing out of an older organization, the Douglas County Genealogical Society, this new group centered around classes held at the Watkins Museum.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU’s First Nations Student Association plans events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day this week and next
An Indigenous student organization at the University of Kansas has events in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day lined up this week and next. The annual holiday — Monday, Oct 10 this year — is to recognize and celebrate the Indigenous people, communities and cultures that are ever present.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence high school gymnastics program highlights its seniors, comeback after brush with closure
Supporters of the Lawrence school district’s gymnastics team showed up at the Sports Pavilion on Sunday to honor their high school seniors and take stock of the program they fought to save. Coach Kat Farrow said the process of keeping the program afloat exhausted her and set the team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence school board braces to stand against ‘efforts to dismantle public education’
The Kansas Legislature likes to emphasize local control — right up until it doesn’t, Lawrence school board members agreed Monday. “I feel like we have struck a balance at the state level with really emphasizing the importance of relying on our experts at the local level to do this work and to lead this work,” board President Shannon Kimball said during Monday’s meeting.
Comments / 0