West Memphis, AR

West Memphis woman found dead in car

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police responded to a shooting early Saturday and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers said they found a woman in the driver’s seat of a gray Kia Optima who was apparently suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS was called to the scene, but the woman did not survive her injuries.

West Memphis Police have identified the woman as Jakeya Hampton of West Memphis. Detectives made the scene and this should now be considered an active investigation.

If you have any information relating to this case, you are urged to contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

WREG

Man says property dispute in Eads led to gunfire

EADS, Tenn.– A man claims a dispute over 36 inches of land where a fence is supposed to go led to his neighbor shooting at his home in a quiet Eads community. 74-year-old Gary Blaylock told WREG those inches are an important part of his two-acre lot, but seemingly just as important to his neighbor’s […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three officer-involved crashes occur within same day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are being accused of crashing into a squad car in Southeast Memphis Tuesday. Memphis police are looking for the driver and occupants of a black Infiniti who rammed a police car at Winchester and Outland. Police say the Infiniti, occupied by around four suspects, was able to get away. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m. The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man tried to hide in backseat of car he burglarized: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man behind bars for allegedly burglarizing a car is also accused of trying to lie low in the backseat.  If you didn’t know any better, you may not think twice about seeing a gray sedan parked in a lot just off Winchester Road at the Plum Tree Shops. However, police say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash kills woman, injures mom passing through Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Georgia woman passing through Memphis was killed, and her mother was injured when a speeding driver plowed into their moving truck, causing it to overturn. Relatives said Mayi Kelley, 21, was killed, and Laurel Phoenix, 54, was transported to the Regional One Medical Center after they were broadsided by the driver […]
MEMPHIS, TN
