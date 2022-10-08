Read full article on original website
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Street in New York is TerrifyingTravel Maven
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
NewsTimes
Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
NewsTimes
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
NewsTimes
Arts organizations brought in $37M to Ridgefield in one year. Now, town gives them a $665K boost
RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield arts community has earned a more than $665,000 cut of the town's federal COVID-19 relief — that's meant to enrich and develop local cultural organizations. The funds from the American Rescue Plan will go toward 21 art and culture nonprofits in town, which operate...
NewsTimes
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
NewsTimes
Southern Connecticut State University student identified as victim of New Haven fatal stabbing
NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night, according to police. University officials said Tuesday Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a...
NewsTimes
Danbury man may avoid jail time in assault with aluminum bat in Wilton
STAMFORD — A Danbury man could avoid jail time as a part of a deal with prosecutors in a case where he’s alleged to have beaten two people with an aluminum bat during a dispute over firewood. Leslie Philibert, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault...
NewsTimes
Bethel settles suit seeking to void 'illegal swearing-in' of first selectman; special election set
BETHEL — A lawsuit filed last month with the goal of removing Rich Straiton from the first selectman’s office has prompted the town to set a special election to vote on a new leader. Daniel Nostin, Republican Town Committee vice president and school board member, filed the lawsuit...
NewsTimes
Danbury promotes third-generation firefighter to lieutenant
DANBURY — The city’s fire department welcomed a new fire lieutenant after city officials confirmed the promotion of James Gagliardo from the position of communications coordinator. A member of the Danbury Fire Department since 2007, Gagliardo grew up in Brewster, N.Y. and is a third-generation firefighter. After graduating...
NewsTimes
3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NewsTimes
Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
NewsTimes
Before COVID, Stamford schools worried it didn't feed all its hungry kids. Now it can.
STAMFORD — Lunchtime in Stamford Public Schools finally looks like it did pre-pandemic, but with one notable difference: meals are all free. Before COVID-19 swept through the region, Stamford schools used a system that allowed families to apply for free or reduced price lunch, while charging students who either didn't apply or didn't qualify for the waiver.
NewsTimes
New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business
NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
NewsTimes
GOP Candidate Punished by NYPD for Losing Gun, Going Rogue as a DJ
Anthony D’Esposito is running to replace retiring Rep. Kathleen Rice in New York’s 4th Congressional District. D’Esposito is a former New York City cop marketing himself as a law-and-order Republican, but as the New York Daily News reported on Monday, he had some issues following the rules when he was on the force.
NewsTimes
Tax break questioned for Danbury developer building 150 apartments on Main Street
DANBURY — The developer building nearly 150 apartments on Main Street will need to prove to a group of City Council members why Danbury should extend the property's tax abatement deal. A seven-year tax deferral agreement with the developer, BRT Brookview Common, LLC, or, BRT, called for the project...
NewsTimes
What's Alex Jones' net worth and how much has he made from Sandy Hook denial?
WATERBURY — After a nearly four-week trial, eight Sandy Hook families and a federal agent were awarded $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a "hoax." But questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see...
NewsTimes
New Haven restaurant week returns Oct. 16 - 29 — Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Haven Restaurant Week is returning this Oct. 16-29 and is set to feature 23 restaurants in eight different neighborhoods across Elm City. T. he restaurant week event, which is now on its 14th year, gives participants a chance...
NewsTimes
Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say
DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
NewsTimes
Closed since pandemic, Statue of Liberty's crown reopens
NEW YORK (AP) — One of New York’s most popular attractions has reopened to the public. The National Park Service began allowing visitors to go up into the Statue of Liberty’s crown on Tuesday, more than two and a half years since it closed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Other parts of the statue including the observation deck had reopened previously.
NewsTimes
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs
MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
