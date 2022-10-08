ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NewsTimes

Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury promotes third-generation firefighter to lieutenant

DANBURY — The city’s fire department welcomed a new fire lieutenant after city officials confirmed the promotion of James Gagliardo from the position of communications coordinator. A member of the Danbury Fire Department since 2007, Gagliardo grew up in Brewster, N.Y. and is a third-generation firefighter. After graduating...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

3 youths hospitalized after being ejected from an ATV in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Three youths were hospitalized Sunday afternoon following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road. None of them were wearing helmets when their westbound Yamaha ATV rolled over around 4:20 p.m., according to state police, who said all three passengers were “ejected from the quad and came to final rest in the roadway.”
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Before COVID, Stamford schools worried it didn't feed all its hungry kids. Now it can.

STAMFORD — Lunchtime in Stamford Public Schools finally looks like it did pre-pandemic, but with one notable difference: meals are all free. Before COVID-19 swept through the region, Stamford schools used a system that allowed families to apply for free or reduced price lunch, while charging students who either didn't apply or didn't qualify for the waiver.
STAMFORD, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business

NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

GOP Candidate Punished by NYPD for Losing Gun, Going Rogue as a DJ

Anthony D’Esposito is running to replace retiring Rep. Kathleen Rice in New York’s 4th Congressional District. D’Esposito is a former New York City cop marketing himself as a law-and-order Republican, but as the New York Daily News reported on Monday, he had some issues following the rules when he was on the force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say

DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Closed since pandemic, Statue of Liberty's crown reopens

NEW YORK (AP) — One of New York’s most popular attractions has reopened to the public. The National Park Service began allowing visitors to go up into the Statue of Liberty’s crown on Tuesday, more than two and a half years since it closed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Other parts of the statue including the observation deck had reopened previously.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs

MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
MIDDLEBURY, CT

