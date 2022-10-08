ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.

Natasha LaGail Latchett, 34, of Wichita Falls, is charged with theft under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Latchett is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Natasha Latchett mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

According to the affidavit, the alleged theft occurred on August 7, 2022, at United Supermarket on Old Jacksboro Highway in Wichita Falls.

Police said a manager called the front desk of the Wichita Falls Police Department and filed a report, stating at around 8:36 p.m., a female suspect later identified as Latchett entered the supermarket and selected several packs of bacon.

The manager told police the total value of the packs of bacon was $107.94.

According to the report, Latchett failed to pay for any of the items, walked past all points of sale, and exited the business. When a manager confronted her in the parking lot, she drove off in a White Dodge Charger, leaving the bacon that wasn’t paid for behind.

Latchett has a lengthy criminal history with over 30 arrests and 10 previous convictions for theft.

In December 2019, Latchett received a 1-year state jail sentence for five previous theft charges, including a charge from 2018 when police said she stole four packets of Kool-Aid from the United Supermarket on Old Iowa Park Road.

Just a month before she was sentenced, Latchett was arrested at Target in Wichita Falls in November 2019 for allegedly attempting to steal a purse and various items of clothing valued at just above $150.

A few weeks prior, in October 2019, Latchett was arrested for an alleged shoplifting attempt of a $5 bottle of wine in October that turned into a robbery charge when police said she and the man she was with struggled with the manager while they tried to get out the door.

Comments / 78

Light Speed
4d ago

Oh yeah, they will come down hard on arrest number 35. This time you get ONE WHOLE hour of community service and a $500 dollar back-on-your-feet check. Lesson learned. ☝️

Reply(4)
17
NoMoreHops
4d ago

Instead of taxpayer paid arrests and incarceration, she apparently needs mental healthcare. Both her and “the system” keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Insanity.

Reply(1)
15
Debbie Nichols
4d ago

Give her one year for each arrest with no bail and no parole. Until clear messages are sent that criminal behavior has a price these people will continue to do what they do…..

Reply
15
