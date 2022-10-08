Read full article on original website
Even in a deep Big Ten, Indiana is easy pick to rule the hardwood
MINNEAPOLIS — Picking Indiana to win the Big Ten and be a preseason top-10 team wasn’t difficult at all. The Hoosiers return nearly their whole team, including Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and potential first-team All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Race Thompson pairs with TJD in the frontcourt...
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan
Can the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines pass their biggest test yet against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions? We'll find out Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!. And if you're in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game.
Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan
If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
