Bloomington, IN

FOX Sports

Even in a deep Big Ten, Indiana is easy pick to rule the hardwood

MINNEAPOLIS — Picking Indiana to win the Big Ten and be a preseason top-10 team wasn’t difficult at all. The Hoosiers return nearly their whole team, including Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and potential first-team All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. Race Thompson pairs with TJD in the frontcourt...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX Sports

Nick Singleton, behind Penn State's rediscovered run game, a danger for No. 5 Michigan

If fans of Penn State were boisterous to start the season, they certainly have a legitimate reason to feel good about things entering Week 7. That's because the No. 10 Nittany Lions, undefeated at 5-0, have a real chance to pull an upset at No. 5 Michigan (6-0) on Saturday (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The reason for optimism in Happy Valley is simple — Penn State has returned to its roots, pushed via the talents of true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

