Syracuse drew No. 2 Virginia 2-2 on the road in thrilling fashion this afternoon. For SU to get a result in this game, they needed to catch some breaks. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t catch one before the game, as their two top goal scorers, Erin Flurey and Chelsea Domond were ruled out.But as soon as the ball kicked off, they got their break. A ball sent into UVA’s box was volleyed into the goal by their own center back in just the second minute.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO