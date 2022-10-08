ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

citrustv.com

Nicky Adams’ Program Building Success is Showing this Season

Syracuse Women’s Soccer is off to its best season in head coach Nicky Adams’ tenure. The team has shown flashes of potential that they could belong as a top-ranked team. But for them, they haven’t played to it all the time, which is why they still find themselves far outside of being ranked.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Women’s Soccer Shocks the ACC with Late Draw at No 2. Virginia

Syracuse drew No. 2 Virginia 2-2 on the road in thrilling fashion this afternoon. For SU to get a result in this game, they needed to catch some breaks. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t catch one before the game, as their two top goal scorers, Erin Flurey and Chelsea Domond were ruled out.But as soon as the ball kicked off, they got their break. A ball sent into UVA’s box was volleyed into the goal by their own center back in just the second minute.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Volleyball’s Shemanova Breaks All-Time Kills Record

Ryan Bridges: It was right here where Polina Shemanova broke the all-time kills record in Syracuse volleyball history. An incredible accomplishment that came during a three-set loss to Louisville. But after the game, Shemanova detailed what it was like to see the outpouring of love the community had for her.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

CitrusTV NOW | Friday, October 7th

Syracuse University is facing Duke University in the NBC College Bowl. CitrusTV anchor Zach Richter has what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

Syracuse Volleyball Stunned in 3-0 Loss to Notre Dame

Coming into today, Syracuse Volleyball was 4-0 in the ACC while its opponent Notre Dame was 0-4. However, on Friday night, the Fighting Irish swept the Orange in an upset. SU Head Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam says that no matter who the Orange play, they need to stay on top of their game.
SYRACUSE, NY
citrustv.com

News Live at 6 | Monday, October 10th

CitrusTV anchors John Perik and Josh Meyers are in studio to break down today’s biggest headlines. CitrusTV reporter Maddie Stelk discusses how Syracuse University celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day. CitrusTV reporter Teagan Brown reports on how some Syracuse residents celebrate Columbus Day while also reflecting on the controversy surrounding the Columbus Circle statue.
SYRACUSE, NY

