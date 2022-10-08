ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

James City Police respond to fatal bicyclist crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police and Fire responded to a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a 2013 Ford truck at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

The Ford was traveling westbound on on Richmond Road when it hit Julie Smith, 52, who was traveling on a bicycle.

Smith died from her injuries on scene.

The westbound lanes of Richmond Road were blocked for two hours while the investigation took place.

The crash is still under investigation.

