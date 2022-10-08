Read full article on original website
Harrisburg Bureau of Fire holds awards ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire honored dozens of their firefighters for their life-saving work in the last year, highlighting those who went above and beyond. “It’s very important that we recognize our guys,” Battalion Chief Cornell Bradford said. The fire department recognized the...
Carlisle Events donates to Ukraine relief efforts
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle events donated to the Carlisle Salvation Army on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The organization handed over a check for $10,000. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts for Ukraine. Members of the Carlisle Area Lions Club joined the Salvation army, staffing...
Volunteers rescue rats illegally dumped in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's the sight that many don't want to see: hundreds of rats roaming or hiding in multiple Dauphin County communities. According to Steelton Police, the rodents were illegally dumped last week. Dozens of the domesticated rats have been rescued, but an unknown number are still on...
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Manheim firefighter training facility to be upgraded
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A training facility for firefighters and police officers in the Midstate is getting some upgrades. The Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim got $500,000 from the federal government’s COVID rescue plan. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27...
Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
School van flips over in York County, four hospitalized
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Hanover Area Fire and Rescue teams, a school van, with nine people inside, flipped on its side in Hanover Borough at 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The fire department reported that the school van was in an accident with a sedan...
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!. The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.
New store coming to ‘The Point’ in Central Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Since 2019, after closing all 145 of its stores, the vacant A.C. Moore store at The Point Shopping Center will be opening up a new AutoZone. The new AutoZone will be in a 24,890-square-foot space, according to True Commercial Real Estate. The new store...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Governor Wolf welcomes home Pa. Task Force 1 from Hurricane Ian deployment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 12 Governor Wolf welcomed home members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) from their two-week deployment to help communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The members of PATF-1 were deployed to Florida for two weeks to help support communities that were ravaged by...
York YWCA holds domestic violence vigil
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — October is domestic violence awareness month, and the York YWCA is making sure that residents in danger know they have a place to rely on for help. The York YWCA says the first step in helping victims of domestic abuse is acknowledging how common it is. Survivors, supporters, and advocates came together on Oct. 10, for a vigil at the Heidelberg United Church of Christ.
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
Pennsylvania families named winners of Treasury’s PA 529 Day promotion
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced the winners of the Treasury’s 529 Day promotion, which was available for new PA 529 GSP accounts opened in May. According to the Treasury, the winning account owners, Zach and Brittany Hebert of Allegheny County. They have received...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $250,000 won big in the drawing held last Friday, Oct. 7. The winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Rutter’s located at 420 N. Main St. in Spring Grove, York County. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 6-7-19-20-23.
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
