Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda

Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
BUDA, TX
do512.com

POP Austin Night Club

POP is a high-end Champagne Lounge that features an eclectic POPtails drink muenu and an overall great environment. 620 W. 6th 512-487-5782 Mon: 5:00 pm - 12:00 am | Tue: 3:00 am - 12:00 am / 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Wed-Fri: 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Sat-Sun: 12:00 pm - 2:00 am.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Renovations to turn Hampton Inn into boutique Hidden Falls Inn

The Hampton Inn in Marble Falls is getting a new look and a new name: Hidden Falls Inn. Renovations will transform the downtown lodging into an upscale, waterfront boutique hotel with walk-out rooms and a bandstand on the pool deck overlooking Lake Marble Falls. “This property has long been an...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop

In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
AUSTIN, TX
slantmagazine.com

The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022

Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock

Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Catching up with SaulPaul

The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Merle at Austin Pets Alive

Five-month-old Merle loves to snuggle and play, despite being paralyzed in his hind legs. He's so sweet even the grouchiest of cats can't help but love him. Austin Pets Alive says he'd fit best in a home with other cats to run and play with. He's available for adoption at APA!'s Town Lake cattery.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
AUSTIN, TX

