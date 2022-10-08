Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
fox7austin.com
Fall glamping ideas from Austin Travels
With triple digit temperatures behind us, a camping getaway may sound even more appealing. Kristen Finan has some ideas.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
fox7austin.com
Weekend One of ACL 2022 wraps up, drawing long-time fans, first timers alike
AUSTIN, Texas - The first weekend of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday with the event drawing about 75,000 people each day to Zilker Park. Nick Allison says he's been to the festival 15 times, only missing the first time his family went. "My wife came...
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
3 downtown businesses to celebrate milestones of serving Buda
Buda Dental Professionals is located at 220 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Buda Dental Professionals will celebrate 40 years of business and serving the communities of Buda, Kyle and surrounding areas Nov. 3. Located at 220 Main St., Buda, the practice was founded in 1982 by Dr. Donald Taylor. The team has expanded over the years with a staff that has more than 15 years of experience. Buda Dental Professionals offer teeth-whitening services, dental implants, TMJ therapy and more. 512-877-5726. www.budadental.com.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
do512.com
POP Austin Night Club
POP is a high-end Champagne Lounge that features an eclectic POPtails drink muenu and an overall great environment. 620 W. 6th 512-487-5782 Mon: 5:00 pm - 12:00 am | Tue: 3:00 am - 12:00 am / 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Wed-Fri: 5:00 pm - 2:00 am | Sat-Sun: 12:00 pm - 2:00 am.
dailytrib.com
Renovations to turn Hampton Inn into boutique Hidden Falls Inn
The Hampton Inn in Marble Falls is getting a new look and a new name: Hidden Falls Inn. Renovations will transform the downtown lodging into an upscale, waterfront boutique hotel with walk-out rooms and a bandstand on the pool deck overlooking Lake Marble Falls. “This property has long been an...
fox7austin.com
Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop
In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
slantmagazine.com
The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022
Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
Sharetea to open Oct. 29 in Round Rock
Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sharetea will open inside a retail tenant space formerly home to Front Porch Frozen Desserts on Oct. 29. Located at 3107 S. I-35, Ste. 770, Round Rock, Front Porch Frozen Desserts closed in September 2021 due to business constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health concerns of members of the family who owned and operated it. Sharetea is a Taiwan-based retailer of boba teas and offers a variety of brewed, milk and fruit teas. www.1992sharetea.com.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Blog: Austin man turns his battle with alcohol into vitamin cocktails
Jonathan Mendoza, or “Nurse Doza” as he is affectionately known, is passionate about health. But getting to where he is now, a successful career in health and wellness, did not come easy. Nurse Doza came across some health challenges.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
fox7austin.com
Catching up with SaulPaul
The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Merle at Austin Pets Alive
Five-month-old Merle loves to snuggle and play, despite being paralyzed in his hind legs. He's so sweet even the grouchiest of cats can't help but love him. Austin Pets Alive says he'd fit best in a home with other cats to run and play with. He's available for adoption at APA!'s Town Lake cattery.
New Braunfels celebrates the dead with return of Dia de los Muertos Festival
The event is expected to bring in thousands of visitors.
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
