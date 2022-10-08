Read full article on original website
Related
Blog: Austin man turns his battle with alcohol into vitamin cocktails
Jonathan Mendoza, or “Nurse Doza” as he is affectionately known, is passionate about health. But getting to where he is now, a successful career in health and wellness, did not come easy. Nurse Doza came across some health challenges.
fox7austin.com
Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop
In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
fox7austin.com
Fall glamping ideas from Austin Travels
With triple digit temperatures behind us, a camping getaway may sound even more appealing. Kristen Finan has some ideas.
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Weekend One of ACL 2022 wraps up, drawing long-time fans, first timers alike
AUSTIN, Texas - The first weekend of the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up Sunday with the event drawing about 75,000 people each day to Zilker Park. Nick Allison says he's been to the festival 15 times, only missing the first time his family went. "My wife came...
A Texas Man Snuck Alcohol Into A Music Festival & People Think His Method Is 'Brilliant'
As thousands of music lovers pack into Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin, TX for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival for two weekends in October, some people think up clever ways to bend the rules for certain things. This is the case of a Texas TikTok user who sneaked alcohol into the event.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
tribeza.com
LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character
When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Catching up with SaulPaul
The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Copperas Cove police reunite lost tortoise who was on the run
Copperas Cove police were able to reunite a lost tortoise who was on the run Monday. The police department said the tortoise was having a "shell of a time" before patrol found him.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Owl rescued from Austin Water plant mud released into the wild
An owl who was rescued from being stuck in the mud at an Austin Water facility is getting to spread its wings again.
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
Texas Pumpkin Fest returns to Leander bigger than ever
Along with accommodating more people, Thomas said the fest had concerns about inflation and the ongoing drought interfering with the price and availability of pumpkins.
Lower humidity behind a weak cold front
Wednesday's weak cool front is dropping humidity, but not dropping temperatures much on Thursday. A more significant weather change comes late this weekend. -- David Yeomans
New Braunfels celebrates the dead with return of Dia de los Muertos Festival
The event is expected to bring in thousands of visitors.
fox7austin.com
Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about Texas tacos
Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. He talks about his experience so far with FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong.
fox7austin.com
Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit
AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
Comments / 2