Austin, TX

Keeping Score: Costume contest at Austin Pets Alive Thrift Shop

In their latest Keeping Score competition, Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe get thrifty at Austin Pets Alive and attempt to put together the ultimate Halloween costume. Good Day Austin reporter Kelly Saberi even gets in on the fun as a guest judge.
AUSTIN, TX
LaRue Architects Renovate Clarksville Home to Maintain Character

When Dan and Sylvia Sharplin purchased the 1915 house, they made a promise to keep its historic integrity intact. When their kids moved out, Sylvia Sharplin and Dan Sharplin, an Austin realtor and entrepreneur, sold their family home in suburban Westlake Hills in favor of a more urban lifestyle. They wanted to be close enough to downtown to be able to walk to restaurants and shopping along with the additional draw of city views.
AUSTIN, TX
Catching up with SaulPaul

The musician with a message performs inspirational music the whole family can enjoy. He talks to FOX 7 Austin's Casey Claiborne.
AUSTIN, TX
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof

Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
AUSTIN, TX
Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about Texas tacos

Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos. He talks about his experience so far with FOX 7 Austin digital content creator Donny Wong.
TEXAS STATE
Austin third-grade football player finds perfect prosthetic fit

AUSTIN, Texas - Like many eight-year-old boys, Jeremiah Canady loves playing flag football. But he’s gone through more than most kids his age in order to even be able to participate. Jeremiah was just three years old when he was injured in a lawn mowing accident. He had been...
AUSTIN, TX

