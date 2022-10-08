Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ferndale man with history of peering through windows facing 3 charges in Warren
WARREN, Mich. – A man with a history of peering through people’s windows is facing charges after he was caught doing so again in Warren, police said. Officers were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe family of road rage victim questions why shooter wasn’t charged
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges. Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Corvette driver killed in crash with with box truck in Macomb County
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a Corvette was killed Tuesday in a crash with a box truck in Macomb County. The crash happened at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township, according to authorities. Aerial video shows the collision...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit. Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit
DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks
DETROIT – Members of the National Action Network are demanding that Detroit police release the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks that happened on Oct. 2. Burks was suffering from a mental health emergency in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti. The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn chief of police provides insight on Hampton Inn shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn Chief of police Issa Shahin spoke to Local 4 on Monday to provide insight on the Hampton Inn shooting and barricade situation. One of the employees shot in this situation was going to check on the 37-year-old that was playing loud music on the third floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man linked to body found, crime spree shot by Detroit police while fleeing under train, chief says
DETROIT – A man linked to the discovery of a body in February as well as a crime spree on Friday was shot by Detroit police officers Monday morning while trying to flee underneath a stopped train, the chief said. Previous incidents linked to this case. Detroit police Chief...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers
DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at driver who got out on Lodge to check on people inside stopped car he’d hit
DETROIT – Shots were fired at a driver on the Lodge Freeway after he got out of his vehicle to check on the people inside a stopped car he wasn’t able to avoid hitting, police said. The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the northbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents
OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents. The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only...
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 killed in Macomb County crash involving car, box truck, electrical pole
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole in Macomb County. UPDATE: Corvette driver killed in crash with with box truck in Macomb County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the...
Comments / 0