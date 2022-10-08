ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit. Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing. The...
Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
Police investigating after 40-year-old man found dead in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Police have launched an investigation after a 40-year-old man was found dead in Ypsilanti. The discovery was made at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) in the 500 block of East Michigan Avenue. Police said the man was already dead when they got to the scene. His...
Family of Detroit woman killed by hit-and-run driver looking for answers

DETROIT – The family of a woman killed Tuesday by a hit-and-run driver are looking for answers. Octavia Johnson, 26, was walking when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Chalmers Street and Rochelle Avenue on Detroit’s east side. Johnson’s identical twin sister,...
