The Big Lost River Irrigation District has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board for repairs to Mackay Dam. At its Sept. 16 meeting, the water board awarded $12.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 12 aging infrastructure projects in the state, including the Mackay Dam project. The board received 31 applications for this new grant program. The grant funds came from $75 million allocated by the Legislature earlier this year to the water board to help pay for water projects “to address water sustainability, rehabilitate or improve aging water infrastructure or support flood management,” according to a news release from the water board.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO