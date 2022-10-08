Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
IWTU could start treating waste in December
A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste that has had numerous setbacks will likely start operating in early December, a U.S. Department of Energy official said Wednesday. Connie Flohr, manager of the Idaho Cleanup Project for the Energy Department’s Office...
Post Register
California attorney general investigating LA redistricting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign over a leaked recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.
Post Register
Out of State hunters and Chronic Wasting Disease
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released new guidelines for hunters this year that can impact both Idaho hunters and those looking to hunt in the State. The new regulations affect what parts of harvested deer, elk, and moose, can be transported in and out of Washington.
Post Register
Idaho's largest wildfire still burning after nearly 3 months
SALMON, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17 at about 4 p.m. in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire. According to InciWeb, a dry cold front has arrived in the area, reducing high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Oregon man sentenced to prison for committing grand theft and aggravated battery in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Gregory J. Escobedo, age 29, of Oregon was sentenced on Tuesday for felony Aggravated Battery with a Firearm enhancement, felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and felony Grand Theft. Escobedo was also charged with a Persistent Violator enhancement on all three felony charges.
Post Register
$2 million grant awarded toward Mackay Dam work
The Big Lost River Irrigation District has been awarded a $2 million grant from the Idaho Water Resource Board for repairs to Mackay Dam. At its Sept. 16 meeting, the water board awarded $12.5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 12 aging infrastructure projects in the state, including the Mackay Dam project. The board received 31 applications for this new grant program. The grant funds came from $75 million allocated by the Legislature earlier this year to the water board to help pay for water projects “to address water sustainability, rehabilitate or improve aging water infrastructure or support flood management,” according to a news release from the water board.
Post Register
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Comments / 0