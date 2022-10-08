Man accused of taking Little Rock Police Department vehicle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A man has been arrested for allegedly taking a Little Rock police car from the Pulaski County jail Friday night.

Being held without bond, 34-year-old Kenneth Eaton is expected to face a felony theft of property charge.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday night, Little Rock Police officer was attempting to book a prisoner into the Pulaski County Regional Jail (PCRJ) when the patrol unit he was driving was stolen. The patrol car was taken while the officer was inside PCRJ finalizing paperwork.

Officers then discovered the abandoned patrol unit on Valmar Street a short time afterwards.

After receiving a tip, officers later checked the area for the suspect who was identified as Kenneth Eaton.

Eaton was arrested near 24th and Valmar around 11:00 p.m..

An administrative investigation is continuing.

