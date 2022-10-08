ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Announces Grant Funding for Four Chautauqua County Libraries

State Senator George Borrello has announced that four Chautauqua County libraries were awarded state Public Library Construction Grants to assist with renovation and construction projects. The funding is part of over $1.2 million for 16 libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus, Pioneer, and Southern Tier library systems. The funding will enable libraries to better meet the needs of their patrons by increasing accessibility and modernizing facilities while reducing operating costs. The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the Legislature for public library construction and renovation as part of the 2022-2023 state budget.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Nestlé Purina Celebrates 50 Years of Manufacturing in Dunkirk

Local civic leaders, community partners and leadership from Nestlé Purina's North American headquarters recently gathered to commemorate 50 years of manufacturing at the pet care company's operations in Dunkirk. The event celebrated and recognized current associates, retired team members and their families for their many contributions which led to 50 years of safe operations at the Purina manufacturing facility in Western New York.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown

The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Fredonia, NY
Education
City
Fredonia, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Manufacturing in Jamestown: Today and Beyond

Does your family have a history of working in the factories in the Jamestown area? In the past, if one could land a factory job out of high school, they stayed in that job for decades and had economic security. It could be the same now, with the right training. “The manufacturing sector is strong and going well. While there are some outliers, in general, most companies are in good to quite good shape,” said Mark Geise, Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and Chief Executive Officer of the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA). “Building the workforce is still a challenge. Some companies have pivoted to automation, robots, cobots (collaborative robots), etc. while others transformed their workforce to work smarter,” added Geise, “part of the workforce challenge is that unemployment is low, so the people who want to work have a job. There is a great need for a trained manufacturing workforce.” Today’s manufacturing technician needs to be part IT “guy”, part electrician, and part mechanic.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York

There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
HAMBURG, NY
jamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: Jamestown Resident, Dorothy Valone Snitger to Celebrate 104th Birthday

Just look at the hands. It says it all. She’s ready for whatever. She’s organized. She’s up to date on “the world”. And she will be 104!. These are the hands of Dorothy Valone Snitger, a Jamestown resident and the oldest member of the Elizabeth Warner Marvin Community House. Dorothy was born in Jamestown, NY, October 16th, 1918. This year was the end of World War I. Boston Red Sox defeated the Chicago Bears. Appropriate! Dorothy is a Red Sox fan.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

BPU Announces Rescheduled Water Main Flushing Dates for Falconer

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced that flushing of water mains in the Village of Falconer has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 12th and Thursday, October 13th. The village flushing, normally performed on a Saturday night overnight into Sunday, will take place after 8:00 PM Wednesday overnight into Thursday, with flushing expected to be completed by midday Thursday.
FALCONER, NY
jamestowngazette.com

Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population

Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mother Outraged About Son’s Bullying At Jamestown High School

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A local mother is at wits end, not knowing what to do about continued bullying of her son at Jamestown High School, bullying, the parent fears, is only getting worse. 15-year-old Yadiel Diaz was subject to a public humiliation stunt by a fellow...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY city named one of the safest cities in America

A city in Upstate New York has been named one of the 100 safest cities in America. Personal finance website WalletHub published a new list of 2022′s Safest Cities in America, comparing nearly 200 cities as the U.S. continues to face Covid-19 and more than 500 mass shootings this year. Key metrics include percentages of residents who are fully vaccinated, assaults per capita, road quality, risk of natural disasters, and financial safety, including factors like the unemployment rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Toys for Tots Campaign Kicks Off in Chautauqua County

The 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign for Chautauqua County is underway. A kickoff event was held on Friday at Southern Tier Distillery in the Town of Busti. Last year's campaign provided toys for 4,390 children in the county. The Resource Center's Heather Brown, one of the coordinators of this year's campaign, hopes that people will be generous with toys or dollars again this year...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

