Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and mental torture during Alabama’s attempt to execute him on Sept. 22. They said in the court filing that at one point was left vertically suspended on the gurney. The state called off the execution shortly before midnight after difficulties obtaining vein access. Miller’s attorneys filed to court to stop Alabama from attempting a second lethal injection.
KEYT
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
KEYT
Hawaii won’t cooperate with states prosecuting for abortions
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed an executive order that aims to prevent other states from punishing their residents who get an abortion in the islands. It also aims to stop other states from sanctioning doctors and nurses who provide such care in Hawaii. The Democrat says Hawaii won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaii. He says it won’t cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii. Ige is the latest Democratic governor to take such a step in response to conservative states that have adopted bans and tight restrictions on abortion.
KEYT
GOP’s Jacobs doubles down on controls for high-powered guns
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — Republican New York Rep. Chris Jacobs is not seeking reelection amid backlash over his support for an assault weapons ban. But he’s still advocating for regulation on his way out of Congress. Jacobs has proposed licensing legislation that would require people to take a safety course, pass an FBI background check and submit fingerprints before buying a “semi-automatic assault weapon.” The father of two says he’s motivated by the back-to-back mass shootings in May at a school in Texas and a supermarket in Buffalo. Jacobs hasn’t yet found support for the proposal but says he hopes that will change after the November election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Connecticut GOP candidate acknowledges work in Saudi Arabia
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut has acknowledged for the first time that he has been a consultant for a proposed futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, backed by the powerful Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The confirmation, first included in an article published Wednesday by Hearst Connecticut Media, comes after Bob Stefanowski declined for months to provide a list of his consulting clients. In a Zoom news conference, Stefanowski later said he was working for NEOM, the company involved with the NEOM city-building project since 2019. His acknowledgement came after he was presented with documents showing he has met with top executives of the planned green energy city.
KEYT
Reversing abortion ban tall task for West Virginia Democrats
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic leaders urged voters to take out their anger at the polls after the Republican supermajority Legislature approved an abortion ban. But with far fewer Democrats than Republicans in legislative races, the likelihood of winning enough seats to reverse the ban is small in next month’s election. Even where Democrats are running, registered Republicans outnumber them in 35 of the state’s 55 counties. One-fourth of the legislative races on the November ballot have no Democratic candidates. That’s higher than the 15% of ballot spots that Democrats did not fill in the 2020 general election.
Comments / 0