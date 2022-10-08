ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice their art and share their love of fiber arts. Come to watch or bring your spinning wheel and yarns and join in the fun. They would be happy to answer any questions. There is no charge for this demonstration

“Mondays at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m; admission is separate.

