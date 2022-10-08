ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

CVCL among 160 libraries nationwide to conduct digital literacy trainings funded by PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library is among over 160 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) to conduct digital literacy workshops using Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive , supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.

Techno Wizards Information and Technology Classes will start at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 22nd and run for 7 weeks in Camp Verde Community Library’s Terracotta Room. There will be a 4-week course for Spanish speakers beginning in January 2023. Registration for classes is encouraged, as laptop devices are limited to 15. Bring your personal mobile device for Android and iOS programs and if you would like, bring your own laptop for any of the other programs. Register for the desired classes on the Library Events Calendar at bit.ly/3EuJjHQ

With the funds provided, Camp Verde Community Library was able to purchase 15 laptops for the Techno Wizards classes. With these laptops, and the volunteer led trainings, Camp Verde Community Library hopes to provide digital literacy to the community for many years to come.

“The mission of libraries has always been about equitable access to information, literacy, learning, and culture. In the age of COVID-19, this mission has only become vital as libraries have played a critical role in keeping communities connected and online,” said PLA President Maria McCauley. ”A 2020 PLA survey found that about 88% of public libraries provide some form of digital literacy support, but only 42% offer formal classes. Staffing and funding were the top barriers to providing technology training. AT&T’s investment with PLA and public libraries nationwide will boost access to digital literacy skills for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

PLA’s free training site, Digitallearn.org, helps community members build skills and confidence using technology. Camp Verde Community Library will help patrons utilize these resources in an upcoming workshop that will be conducted in-person at Camp Verde Community Library starting in October. More details will be announced this fall.

About Camp Verde Community Library
At Camp Verde Community Library, we connect people of all ages and walks of life to the expanding world of information, ideas, and creative experiences through free and equitable access to library resources. The physical library is located just off Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. Find the library online at www.campverde.az.gov/cvcl . For more information about this or any other library program give us a call at 554-8380.

About the Public Library Association
The Public Library Association (PLA) is the largest association dedicated to supporting the unique and evolving needs of public library professionals. Founded in 1944, PLA serves nearly 9,000 members in public libraries large and small in communities across the United States and Canada, with a growing presence around the world. PLA strives to help its members shape the essential institution of public libraries by serving as an indispensable ally for public library leaders. For more information about PLA, contact the PLA office at 1 (800) 545-2433, ext. 5PLA, or pla@ala.org .

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T
We’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities. and improving lives. As part of our companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021–2023 to address the digital divide, we launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy, and education solutions. We aim to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed more than $600 million to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in underserved communities.

