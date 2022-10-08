November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information

Yavapai County News – Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 November General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 General Election.

To be eligible to vote, you must register/update your voter information by Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Please visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St. Rm 228, Prescott or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood to register in-person Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online until 11:59 p.m.

Election materials cannot be forwarded – If you have changes to your residential or mailing address (i.e. no longer have a post office box, rural route, or receive your mail at a location other than your residence) call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or visit www.servicearizona.com to update your voter registration by Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, October 12 – Friday, November 4, 2022, at the:

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office – 1015 Fair St., Prescott, M – F 8am – 5pm

Prescott Valley Town Center – 7501 E Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley, M – F 9am – 4pm

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office – 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, M– F 8am – 5pm

Proper identification is required.

The last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, October 28, 2022. Call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or visit yavapaivotes.gov to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of our 19 Official Ballot Drop Boxes located throughout the County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5¢ per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for locations. DO NOT mail your voted ballot back after Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters, you will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations, call 928-771-3248 ext. 9 or e-mail us at voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov

This post November General Election – Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Information originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .