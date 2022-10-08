Read full article on original website
If you've been having trouble falling asleep lately, perhaps you've made some changes to your bedroom's design. Maybe you've invested in blackout curtains, thinking that the light from your window was keeping you awake. Or, perhaps you've added a noise machine to your side table to distract you from annoying noises outside. Popular Science suggests replacing your phone with an alarm clock, as this can help you limit your screen time before bed. Decluttering your room could also help you sleep more soundly.
