Draymond Green speaks with reporters for first time since fight

Warriors star Draymond Green on Saturday addressed the media for the first time since he slugged teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.

The four-time All-Star admitted he made a "mistake," revealed he would be be away from the team to allow things to cool off, and expressed frustration that video of the incident was leaked to a media outlet.

“As human beings, we make mistakes," Green said, "and I made a huge mistake, and I own that.”

Green, a fixture of the Warriors' four title teams in the past eight seasons, suggested he has been dealing with off-court issues.

“Hurt people hurt people. … I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt.”

He also denied that the altercation was fueled by his contract situation -- or Poole's. Green is in the final guaranteed year of his deal, with a player option for 2023-24.

Poole, meanwhile, is due a lucrative extension -- potentially in the range of four years and $120 million -- coming off a breakout season during the Warriors' title run, and reports have indicated his supposedly cocksure attitude has rubbed some teammates the wrong way.

But Green denied that narrative, saying he's not in the business of "counting other people's wallets."

Earlier this week, Warriors owner Bob Myers was vague when asked how the organization would handle potential punishment for Green.

But on Saturday, Green noted that he failed as both a "leader" and a "man," and said he would take a hiatus of "a few" days to allow the team to "heal." He said he wasn't sure whether he would be available for the season opener on Oct. 18.

Green said he had already apologized privately to his teammates and to Poole specifically, and added that he still "loves" Poole.

The altercation had already made headlines during the sleepy days of the NBA preseason, but the leak of the video to TMZ Sports renewed outrage after it showed Green delivering a vicious sucker punch after Poole had shoved him following a face-to-face confrontation.

Green fumed over the release of the video, calling it "pathetic."

The Warriors were reportedly investigating the leak.

