State convictions for marijuana offenses will still plague millions despite President Biden’s federal pardon

Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel promises ‘surprising’, ‘new documentary evidence’ at Thursday public hearing
The January 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot promises ‘new documentary evidence’ at Thursday’s public hearing, with panel member Zoe Lofgren saying it will include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN on Tuesday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in the rape defamation case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll. In 2019 Mr Trump called...
Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion earlier this month of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day. Many are forced to turn to sex work to meet their basic needs, the report said. Other take out informal loans or turn to begging.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman slams Dr Oz in response to questions on recovery from stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has given an interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year, explaining that it “changes everything”.“It’s not frustration. It’s just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”In response to reports he needed assistance during the interview, Mr Fetterman said he would be much better by January but Dr Oz, his opponent, would still be a fraud.Meanwhile,...
Will everyone on Social Security get the same increase for 2023? What to know before Thursday’s announcement
Tens of millions of older Americans on Social Security are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. The U.S. government is about to announce an increase to how much the more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries will get every month. Some estimates say the boost may be as big as 9%.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Green group finds new home on sinking flood plain
An environmental nonprofit is about to test the waters in a Virginia tidal estuary — by building its new headquarters on a flood plain that is destined to sink, The Washington Post reported. The Elizabeth River Project’s $8.1 million headquarters will inevitably be submerged as tides increase in the...
