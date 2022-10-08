ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

State convictions for marijuana offenses will still plague millions despite President Biden’s federal pardon

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel promises ‘surprising’, ‘new documentary evidence’ at Thursday public hearing

The January 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot promises ‘new documentary evidence’ at Thursday’s public hearing, with panel member Zoe Lofgren saying it will include “pretty surprising” new material gleaned from a flood of testimony and evidence.“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found,” she told CNN on Tuesday, “but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer.”Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must sit for a deposition in the rape defamation case brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll. In 2019 Mr Trump called...
POTUS
The Oregonian

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion earlier this month of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day. Many are forced to turn to sex work to meet their basic needs, the report said. Other take out informal loans or turn to begging.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman slams Dr Oz in response to questions on recovery from stroke

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has given an interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year, explaining that it “changes everything”.“It’s not frustration. It’s just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”In response to reports he needed assistance during the interview, Mr Fetterman said he would be much better by January but Dr Oz, his opponent, would still be a fraud.Meanwhile,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Colorado State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy