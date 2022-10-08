ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 26

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

The latest on Jaylen McCollough, injured Tennessee starters

As questions continue about Alabama’s quarterback situation, Tennessee may be without two key pieces on Saturday. Both Nick Saban and Josh Heupel updated players’ statuses during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference. Each did their part on the verbal gymnastics required to make every decision seem up-in-the-air, 50-50, or a coaches’ favorite: day-to-day.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Shocking College Football Prediction

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is calling for a massive upset in college football this weekend. He thinks the Tennessee Volunteers will take down the Alabama Crimson Tide if star quarterback Bryce Young doesn't play. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Quarterback Visiting Tennessee For Alabama Game

Tennessee’s already landed one five-star quarterback under Josh Heupel’s leadership when top five national recruit Nico Iamaleava committed to the Vols in March. The Vols are looking to make it two in as many classes. Five-star North Carolina quarterback Jadyn Davis is visiting Knoxville for this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, 247sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

Does Tennessee football have the best offense in America?

Knoxville, TN is the center of the college football universe this week. Tennessee is 5-0 and ranked No. 6 nationally and they got to this point by utilizing an incredibly powerful offense. As of this writing, the Vols have the No. 1 most prolific offense in America led by a bonafide Heisman contender at quarterback in Hendon Hooker.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#American Football#College Football#Fbs
allfortennessee.com

Tennessee football: ‘Orange Out’ for Alabama makes no sense

Who on earth thought this made sense? Tennessee football has restored plenty of traditions the past two years, from black jerseys to the Smokey Greys to Checker Neyland to the V-O-L-S letters going back on top of the stadium. However, they are starting a new one Saturday, and in all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)

We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
629K+
Followers
79K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy