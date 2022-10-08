SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.

LEE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO