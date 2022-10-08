Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
4 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Murder charges for man, 3 juveniles after deadly May shooting, crash on NC 55 in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man and three male juveniles face murder charges in the deadly shooting of a motorist in May whose Jeep then crashed into cars parked at a restaurant, police said. Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, and one of the juveniles face first-degree murder and felony...
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found Scottie Winstead,...
cbs17
Fayetteville police chief asking judge to release bodycam video of ‘potentially violent suspect’ who fled police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police departments frequently release information to the public, but it’s not often the department quotes itself in them. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins found herself doing both on Tuesday when addressing “a potentially violent suspect [that] fled from police,” according to her own news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
cbs17
ON CAMERA: Fayetteville police search for jewelry robbery suspects who busted through pawn shop display case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are searching for two male suspects who were seen on camera breaking a display case and stealing a “significant amount of jewelry.”. Police said the robbery took place while employees were inside Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Friday during business...
Woman claiming she was unlawfully handcuffed by Fayetteville police plans to file lawsuit, police chief responds
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A disturbing video getting attention on social media shows a woman scuffling with Fayetteville police as they pull her from her car and place her in handcuffs. Ja'Lana Dunlap said she was taking pictures of a dump site on Sept. 6, something her boss asked her...
cbs17
Attempted rape charge for Sanford man accused in assault of Circle K clerk, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man accused of attempting to sexually assault a clerk at a Circle K has been arrested on charges that include attempted rape, police say. The Sanford Police Department said Jeffrey Lynn Miller Jr., 28, was arrested following the incident early Tuesday at the gas station on Carthage Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sanford man charged in violent attack, attempted rape of Circle K clerk
SANFORD, N.C. — A man was charged Tuesday in the violent attack of a gas station clerk. Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to the Circle K on Carthage Street, where they saw a man attacking a 21-year-old woman who worked there. Police said the...
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
WRAL
Arrest made after man found dead in car in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police arrested a man after 48-year-old Scottie Winstead was found dead inside a car Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, where Winstead was found with a gunshot wound. Winstead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Hoke Co. sheriff releases video of car break-in to help find the suspect. Do you recognize him?
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A doorbell camera captured video of a man breaking into a vehicle in a Raeford resident’s driveway. Now the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing the video in the hopes that someone who knows the suspect will identify him. The sheriff’s office said...
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
cbs17
Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
cbs17
Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
Comments / 0