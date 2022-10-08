ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found Scottie Winstead,...
5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
Arrest made after man found dead in car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police arrested a man after 48-year-old Scottie Winstead was found dead inside a car Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, where Winstead was found with a gunshot wound. Winstead...
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
Lee County searching for person of interest in car break-ins

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN)—Lee County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a vehicle break-in. Deputies said this happened on the 2600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Sept. 21. Multiple items were taken from the car, including financial cards that deputies said were used after the break-in.
