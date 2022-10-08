What time, TV channel is St. Louis Cardinals vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 2 today? Free live stream, odds, how to watch MLB playoffs online (10/8/2022)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery Mac
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
What time, TV channel is Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros ALDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off of their wild card series victory, the Seattle Mariners have a heap of momentum as they get set to face the Houston Astros in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the ALDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:37 p.m. PT/3:37 p.m. ET (2:37 a.m. CT) with a live broadcast on TBS.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
More details emerge on Aroldis Chapman’s issue with Yankees
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
What time, TV channel is LA Dodgers vs San Diego Padres NLDS Game 2 today?
The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business have a 1-0 series lead, and hope to keep that momentum building as they get set to host the San Diego Padres again this evening. Game 2 of the NLDS gets underway on Wednesday, October 12 at 1:35 p.m. PT/4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FS1.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have one more chance to get a preseason victory over an NBA team and that will come Tuesday night Golden State, the defending NBA champions. It will also have to come without Damian Lillard. Coach Chauncey Billups announced before the game that Lillard would rest and that Keon Johnson would start in his place alongside Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.
RELATED PEOPLE
What time, TV channel is Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta NLDS Game 1 today?
Fresh off a wild card series victory, the Philadelphia Phillies hope that momentum carries over as they get set to go on the road and face Atlanta in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Game 1 of the NLDS gets underway on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:07 a.m. PT/1:07 p.m. ET (12:07 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0