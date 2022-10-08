ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
coinchapter.com

North Korea and South Korea On The Brink Of War As Kim Jong Un Launches More Missiles

Tensions between North Korea and South Korea escalated following fresh missile test by Kim Jong-un Both countries deployed military jets on each other's borders. The United States has condemned North Korea's aggression against its neighbours. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Tensions between North Korea and South Kora escalated after the countries flew...
