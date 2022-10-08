ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URMC holds prescription medicine buy-back for the Rochester community

By George Gandy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8kXD_0iRa04iO00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center and the New York State Police invited the Rochester community to safely dispose of their prescription medications on Saturday.

The buy-back was led by URMC’s General Surgery Residency Program as a way to reduce opioid addictions in the local community. Participants that attend the buy-back received information about addiction services and opportunities for medication disposal.

Hope Dealers holds color run fundraiser for addiction recovery

Participants were then given a survey about the number of drugs turned in and their knowledge of routine disposal, as part of a research project.

“The Department of Surgery and our Residency Program look forward to opportunities that allow us to connect to the community,” said Dr. Lauren DeCaporale-Ryan. “This Take Back Day reflects several years of important partnerships for us and an effort to routinely encourage our neighbors to eliminate unnecessary medications from their homes.”

URMC officials also highlighted the UR Medicine pharmacies that accept unused medications, such as Strong Memorial Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy, Highland Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy, Strong Ties Pharmacy, and Highland South Wedge Pharmacy.

Community Policy