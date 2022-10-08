Tacoma man suspected of possessing, distributing child porn arrested on JBLM, police say

A 27-year-old Tacoma man suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography was arrested on Joint-Base Lewis McChord Friday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma Special Assault Unit detectives began investigating the man in March and developed enough evidence to serve a search warrant at his Tacoma home on Friday, according to the police department. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and other federal agents assisted Tacoma police.

Police released the suspect to Air Force officials after his arrest on suspicion child pornography charges, according to the police department.

The News Tribune was not immediately able to identify Pierce County criminal or Air Force court-martial records related to the case on Saturday.