Greg Andrews
4d ago
Guaranteed he's another homeless, mentally ill man that we just turn out onto the streets. They've cost my business close to 4k in the last two years.
kezi.com
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN ARRESTED FOR WARRANT AFTER BEING SPOTTED SLEEPING
Roseburg Police arrested a man for a warrant after he was spotted sleeping on Tuesday. The RPD report said just after 7:00 a.m. the 34-year old was seen in front of a business in the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. An officer checked for warrants and dispatch confirmed the man had an active warrant from the State Parole Board for absconding.
kezi.com
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
klcc.org
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged harassment incident on Monday. An RPD report said just before 12:00 p.m. the 38-year old and another man were playing cards on the Gaddis Park bike path in the 800 block of West Highland Street. For some reason the suspect wanted the victim to leave his camp. The victim wouldn’t leave and the suspect allegedly shoved him. The victim alleged that the suspect also sat on top of him and pummeled him with his fist. He had injuries to corroborate this.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT LEADS TO ARREST
An alleged menacing incident led a man being arrested on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said 47-year old Keith Rockett was allegedly trespassing at a recently vacated trailer in the 400 block of Northeast Sterling Drive. He was confronted by a woman, which angered him. The suspect allegedly threatened her with a knife that was attached to a long metal pole.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER GARBAGE BIN INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged garbage bin incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 5:15 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly slammed the Roseburg Disposal bin on the hood of a victim’s car in the 1600 block of Northeast Morris Street. That allegedly caused a considerable size dent to the SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Two people were jailed after a stolen vehicle was recovered on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 12:00 p.m. a deputy received information that a trailer had been stolen near Romie Howard Road in the Yoncalla area. The deputy located the trailer two miles up a Bureau of Land Management road.
philomathnews.com
Semi-truck, vehicle collide just south of the Bellfountain-Airport intersection
A collision between a semi-truck and a car just south of the Bellfountain Road and Airport Avenue intersection on Thursday afternoon sent one of the drivers to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at 1:03 p.m. The...
kezi.com
Springfield Police to award two local citizens for helping to stop child kidnapping in June
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Springfield Police Department is honoring two local residents who helped to stop an attempted kidnapping back in June. It happened on June 6th in the south of 48th Street near Daisy Road. Neighbors saw what was going on and quickly called 911. They gave police descriptions of Hoover's...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
oregontoday.net
Search Warrant, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On 09/08/22 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a burglary report at a residence in the Veneta area. During the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate. Deputies learned that a suspect used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases following the burglary. They identified the suspect and tracked her to a residence in the 1400blk of Bramblewood Ln. in Eugene. Deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant for the suspect’s residence which was executed yesterday afternoon at about 3:45pm. Deputies recovered several items from the burglary, including the victim’s identification, passport, checkbook, and some jewelry. Deputies located additional evidence from at least two other burglaries. The suspect was not at the residence and remains outstanding. Deputies are continuing to investigate this case.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:30 p.m., a 79-year old man was attempting to continue through Northeast Wright Avenue, across Northeast Winchester Street. The driver did not see a pickup traveling south and his vehicle was almost hit head-on, spinning his sedan around almost a full 360 degrees. Both vehicles were totaled.
nbc16.com
Wrong-way driver crash closes Beltline Sunday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — A wrong-way driver crash closed the area of Beltline WB west of Delta for several hours in the early hours of Sunday morning. Eugene Police Department says several 911 callers reported the driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beltline. The wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another vehicle just west of Division Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
FUGITIVE JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT INCIDENT
A fugitive was jailed following an alleged child neglect incident by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at about 9:40 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after citizens pulled a child out of the roadway because they were almost hit by a vehicle. The mother made her way to the business to look for the child and officers learned the child was able to leave the yard through a hole in the fencing while she was unattended.
