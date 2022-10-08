Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee
Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News
Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Mickey Joseph Reveals Why Nebraska Running Back Didn't Play Friday
Mickey Joseph and the Nebraska Cornhuskers were without backup running back Gabe Ervin Jr. for Friday night's win over Rutgers. His absence at the time was unknown. But on Tuesday, the interim head coach told 247Sports why the redshirt freshman was out of action. Ervin missed the game because of...
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News
Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic. “We’re the Cowboys....
Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be
Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss
The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer
One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday
With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision
With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
