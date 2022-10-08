ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Bryce Young's Status For Tennessee

Alabama will have Bryce Young back for the Tennessee game this weekend, barring an unexpected setback. The Crimson Tide were able to get past Texas A&M without Young on Saturday - barely - but they will likely need the star quarterback against the Volunteers this weekend. Head coach Nick Saban...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee News

Troubling news has emerged out of Tennessee ahead of this weekend's game against Alabama. According to reports out of Knoxville, a Volunteers football player has been arrested on felony assault charges. Four-year starting defensive back Jaylen McCollough was reportedly arrested on Sunday. He allegedly assaulted a man who had mistakenly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning

The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic. “We’re the Cowboys....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Fans Believe They Know What Matt Rhule's Next Job Will Be

Matt Rhule may have worn out his welcome in Charlotte, North Carolina with an 11-27 record in 2.5 years in charge, but he won't be unemployed long by most accounts. Rhule was fired this morning following the team's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers yesterday. His dismissal ends a tenure marred by underperforming at almost every turn and failing to bring the energy that he used to revive the football programs at Temple and Baylor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Cut Running Back Following Sunday's Loss

The Los Angeles Rams cut reserve running back Jake Funk following Sunday's disappointing loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Funk served as the Rams' third-string running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson through the first five weeks of the season. The second-year running back failed to record a single stat through that time.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Nebraska Wide Receiver Announces He's Decided To Transfer

One of Nebraska's wide receivers has decided to leave for greener pastures. On Tuesday, Huskers junior WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced that he has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Garcia-Castaneda started by thanking Husker Nation, the coaches and academic staff before sharing a bit of what...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News

Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Having Notable Tryout On Tuesday

With Dalton Schultz banged up yet again, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring their options at tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have a workout scheduled today with former Houston tight end Seth Green. "Cowboys could fortify their tight end position after a string...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reacts To Nebraska Player's Transfer Decision

With Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda's decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nebraska's wide receiver room got a little bit smaller heading into Week 7. The junior wideout was reportedly unhappy with his role on the team, deciding to redshirt after the Oklahoma game. But Joseph still believes in the pass-catchers he does have.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
The Spun

