Kansas City, MO

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker out for fourth straight game

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced that kicker Harrison Butker will be out for the fourth straight week.

The Chiefs will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders in town for Monday Night Football.

Chiefs released Matt Ammendola as he filled in for Butker for the first two games of his absence, after missing a field goal and an extra point against Indianapolis in week three.

Last week, the Chiefs signed and used Matthew Wright against the Tampa Buccaneers and will use him again on Monday against Las Vegas.

