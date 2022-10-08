ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Marathon#Chestnut#Nissan Maxima#Crimestoppers
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School

(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Nissan
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

C.A. Johnson High School under lock down

Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy