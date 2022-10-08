Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Two arrested in two separate Orangeburg County shootings
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Orangeburg County deputies have arrested two men for two separate shooting incidents, charging a combined total of 12 counts of attempted murder. Officials have charged 25-year-old Traquan Shivers and 40-year-old Damien Elmore with multiple attempted murder charges after two incidents back in late September, where both men shot into separate houses on Branchdale Highway in Holly Hill.
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
14-Year-Old Charged After Loaded Gun Found At School
(Columbia, SC) -- A high school student is facing charges for allegedly bringing a gun to school. A loaded gun was found in a 14-year-old's bag during a search at Columbia High School Monday. The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Inmate who escaped back in custody at Sumter County Detention Center
SUMTER, S.C. — The man who escaped from Sumter-Lee Detention Center is now back in custody. This weekend marked the second time in over two decades that an inmate has escaped from the center, according to Major Randall Stewart with the Sheriff’s Office. "We're absolutely certain that this...
Lower Richland student arrested in connection with fake active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a student in connection with a fake active shooter call that happened Monday. Deputies responded to Lower Richland High School around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. Officials say resource officers at the school evaluated the threat immediately and determined that it was false.
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
Lower Richland High school student charged with false active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 16 year-old Lower Richland High School student following a false call made yesterday claiming of an active shooter at the school. Deputies determined there was no active shooter on campus or evidence of a shooting after...
Sheriff: Murder suspect out on bond leads Richland County deputies on chase
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The investigation of a suspicious vehicle at a Farrow Road gas station on Saturday soon led to a pursuit in which two deputies collided and one was sent to the hospital. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the chase began when deputies noticed the vehicle...
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: Windsor woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
