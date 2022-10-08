Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
toofab.com
Chicago and Psalm Sing Dad Kanye West's Song 'True Love' About Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian
The track includes references about the estranged couple's four kids as well as details West's grievances about their co-parenting relationship. Chicago and Psalm West are their dad Kanye West's two biggest fans. Mom Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet clip of Chicago, 4, and Psalm,...
toofab.com
Paris Hilton Responds to TikTok Video From Fan Who 'Robbed' Her More Than 15 Years Ago
"Please don't put me in jail. You're rich." A man on TikTok is coming clean about a wild night out that includes a pair of Paris Hilton's stolen sunglasses. Last week Gregory Brown opened up about how he "robbed" the 41-year-old heiress turned DJ back in 2005 after a night of partying with friends while participating in the "One Thing About Me" trend.
toofab.com
Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)
"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
RELATED PEOPLE
toofab.com
TJ Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Emailed Him After Claiming Deadpool Star Was 'Horrifically Mean'
TJ says Reynolds responded after he called him an "insecure dude" TJ Miller says his relationship with Ryan Reynolds is on the mend. The 41-year-old actor revealed Reynolds reached out to him via email soon after his comments on "The Adam Carolla Show" where he said the star was "horrifically mean" one day on the set of "Deadpool 2."
toofab.com
9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows
From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
toofab.com
Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet
"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him." After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.
toofab.com
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning
"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & Rosalía Lead List
The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2022 have been unveiled and Harry Styles was the most mentioned artist with seven nods including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift scored seven nods in categories like Best Artist and Best Pop and Best Longform Video. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía tied with five nominations. Düsseldorf will be the city hosting the MTV EMAs 2022 at PSD Bank Dome in Germany. The award show will take place on November 13 live across the globe on MTV and made available the next day on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES BEST SONG •...
toofab.com
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Horrific Equestrian Accident That Nearly Had Her Leg Amputated
"They made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore.'" Kaley Cuoco is recalling the details of a "devastating" equestrian accident. In an excerpt from "The Big Bang Theory: The...
toofab.com
How Kyle Richards' Bond with Jamie Lee Curtis Has Evolved Since Halloween '78 (Exclusive)
Richards talks about working with Jamie Lee 40 years later, Curtis' RHOBH moment and the actress' emotional reaction to the reunion trailer. It only took 44 years -- and some serious love from "Halloween" fans -- to get Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis back on screen together in "Halloween Ends."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
toofab.com
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
toofab.com
Jimmy Kimmel Invites Viral Comedian Who Chugged Beer Thrown at Her to Come on His Show
During her set, Ariel Elias was heckled by the audience about who she voted for before someone hurled a can of beer, just missing her and slamming into the wall behind her. You never know what might become an opportunity. Certainly, it looked like comedian Ariel Elias was just trying to get through a rowdy set over the weekend with grace and humor.
toofab.com
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Found Her a Therapist At Her 'Worst Point'
"I was going, 'I need help,'" she said of calling a therapist. "And she could hear the dire state that I was in." Meghan Markle is opening up about mental health and how pejorative labels are especially damaging to women. On Tuesday's episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, titled "Decoding the...
toofab.com
Lea Michele's Funny Girl Gets Serious Shade From Glee's Chris Colfer
"I can be triggered at home." It's safe to say that Chris Colfer will not be taking time to see Lea Michele's "Funny Girl." While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Michelle Collins Show," the 32-year-old actor aired his feelings about his former "Glee" co-star and her new gig replacing Beanie Feldstein in the classic Broadway show "Funny Girl."
toofab.com
Angela Lansbury Moved Her Family to Ireland to Save Her Daughter From Charles Manson's Cult
"She was one of many youngsters who knew him—and they were fascinated. He was an extraordinary character, charismatic in many ways, no question about it" Angela Lansbury was a woman of great intuition. Celebrity friends, family and fans are remembering Lansbury who died at age 96 on Tuesday and...
toofab.com
Pierce Brosnan Recalls Failed 'Batman' Audition, Saying Something 'Stupid' to Tim Burton
"Obviously, I didn't get the job." Pierce Brosnan will soon make his comic book movie debut as Doctor Fate in "Black Adam," but the actor has revealed he actually tried out to star in a different DC film many years ago. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,"...
toofab.com
Todrick Hall Blasts TikToker Saying He's 'Not a Nice Person' and Pushes Back Against 'Evil Monster' Narrative
Hall says he wishes "people who have never met me would stop talking s---" online, before addressing his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother. Todrick Hall just went off on TikTok, pushing back against those who criticized his gameplay on "Celebrity Big Brother" and other online reports about his alleged behavior off the show as well.
Comments / 1