toofab.com

Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences

She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)

"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
toofab.com

9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows

From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
toofab.com

Every Star Who Has Called Out Kanye West Over Since-Deleted 'Anti-Semitic' Tweet

"Kanye a little bitch," said Jack Antonoff -- while Jamie Lee Curtis teared up on TODAY while saying, "I hope he gets help. I hope his children get help from him." After Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for violating its policies late last week, Ye returned to Twitter for the first time since 2020 -- and immediately sparked even more backlash.
toofab.com

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning

"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
Deadline

MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj & Rosalía Lead List

The nominations for the MTV EMAs 2022 have been unveiled and Harry Styles was the most mentioned artist with seven nods including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift scored seven nods in categories like Best Artist and Best Pop and Best Longform Video. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía tied with five nominations. Düsseldorf will be the city hosting the MTV EMAs 2022 at PSD Bank Dome in Germany. The award show will take place on November 13 live across the globe on MTV and made available the next day on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES BEST SONG •...
toofab.com

Lea Michele's Funny Girl Gets Serious Shade From Glee's Chris Colfer

"I can be triggered at home." It's safe to say that Chris Colfer will not be taking time to see Lea Michele's "Funny Girl." While appearing on Tuesday's episode of "The Michelle Collins Show," the 32-year-old actor aired his feelings about his former "Glee" co-star and her new gig replacing Beanie Feldstein in the classic Broadway show "Funny Girl."
