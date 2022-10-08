ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stat Snapshot: Virginia Football Falls to Louisville 34-17

By Matt Newton
Individual and team statistics from UVA's loss to Louisville on Saturday

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 0-3 ACC) lost their third-consecutive game, falling to the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 1-3 ACC) 34-17 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium. See below for snapshots of the individual and team statistics for both Virginia and Louisville from Saturday's game.

TEAM STAT COMPARISON

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

LOUISVILLE INDIVIDUAL STATS - OFFENSE

LOUISVILLE INDIVIDUAL STATS - DEFENSE

