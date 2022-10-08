ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tap water now safe to use in North Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now safe to use your tap water in North Spokane.

Late Friday night, the City of Spokane ran water quality tests after they found a failed valve that caused the water to be cloudy. The failed valve was at Well Pump 4.

Customers north of North Foothills Dr. to Francis Ave., and Havana St. west to Assembly may have experienced a cloudy or milky look to their water. The cloudy tap water was not a result of contamination.

Well Pump 4 was taken out of operation and crews flushed the system in the north hill water system late Friday night to help remove the air.

The water quality has now met all state and federal regulations when it comes to safe drinking water.

Click here to see the City’s water quality reports.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KHQ Right Now

KREM2

